One Demon Slayer character is all about romance (& it's not Zenitsu)

The Demon Slayer series is set in a world where death and turmoil are constant. Demons run rampant and terrorize the people of Japan, who trying their best to exterminate the root cause. This led to the creation of the Demon Slayer Corps, which comprises skilled swordsmen who have dedicated their lives to killing demons and ridding humanity of these vile creatures.

In such a setting, it is quite hard to explore the themes of romance and love, especially when it concerns some of the main characters who spend most of their lives on the battlefield. When speaking of romance, there are some characters that come to mind simply because of their goal of living a peaceful life with a partner of their dreams.

While Zenitsu might come to mind, he certainly isn’t a character who embodies the idea of romance perfectly. The character that can fit the bill is Mitsuri.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the manga chapters.

Why Mitsuri is the perfect representation of love and romance in Demon Slayer

Mitsuri Kanroji as seen in the Demon Slayer anime (Image via Ufotable)

Koyoharu Gotouge seems to have chosen one character in particular who not only embraces the themes of love and romance but also is a core component of their psyche. This character is none other than Mitsuri Kanroji, who has rightfully been dubbed the Love Hashira in the series. Her Breathing Style in the series is also called Love Breathing.

It is important to understand Mitsuri in this series, and how themes of love and romance plays an important role in her life. Those who have read the manga will know that she was blessed with a good set of parents who appreciated her.

Her upbringing was filled with love and support, which can be seen in the way she interacts with people. She is extremely kind, has the ability to sympathize with the weak, and fearlessly enters the battlefield to protect them from threats.

However, the need for love also seemed to be the root problem in her personal life. She wanted to get married and live a life of peace. The love that she craved wasn’t offered to her when she was looking for a potential groom.

This resulted in her changing her personality to fit the standards that society had placed upon her. But she received love from a source she least expected from, and its nature was pure. Kagaya Ubuyashiki gave her the ultimate gift, the belief and the confidence to be true to herself.

Once again, it was love that made her the incredibly strong demon hunter that she is. Soon, she fell in love with Iguro Obanai, the Serpent Hashira. She found someone who not only accepted her for who she was but also expressed a great deal of compassion and love. She had someone to love and fight for.

She received love from people in various capacities, and this ultimately pushed her to fight for others. She wholeheartedly accepted the strength that she was blessed with and used it to fight against demons who threatened the ones dear to her.

This is why Mitsuri is such an important character in the Demon Slayer series. In a show where love isn’t explored in the form of a relationship, Gotouge created a character who highlighted the essence and importance of love in one’s life.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

