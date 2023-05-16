One Piece 1084 spoilers: Im appears in Sabo's flashback

The official release of One Piece chapter 1084 is scheduled for May 21, 2023. While the usual spoiler summary is expected in a few hours, the first leaks are already circulating. Going by those, It seems that the series will continue focusing on Sabo's flashback about the events of the latest turbulent Reverie.

Sabo's report starts where the previous chapter had stopped, i.e., Nefertari Cobra, the king of Arabasta, about to start a private meeting with the Five Elders. As fans already know well, Cobra won't survive the Reverie, and Sabo will be framed for his death.

Based on the spoilers, One Piece 1084 will shed some light on the circumstances that led to Cobra's death. Moreover, the most mysterious character in the series, Im, will finally be shown, leading to further shocking developments.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to Chapter 1084.

Queen Lily may be the key to finally reveal Im's background in the next One Piece chapters

What happened in the previous issue of One Piece

One Piece 1083 notably highlighted the nine Holy Knights (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Presumed dead due to his alleged involvement in the destruction of Lulusia, Sabo was, in truth, unscathed, as he wasn't in the island when Im destroyed it, but on a ship dwelling in the surrounding area. After rejoining his friends, Sabo reunited in a private room with Monkey D. Dragon and Emporio Ivankov.

Sabo started to report to them the entire truth about what happened during the Reverie. On the fourth day of the council, he and three other major officers of the Revolutionary Army - Morley, Karasu, and Lindbergh - attacked the Holy Land of Mary Geoise.

They had three objectives: destroy the Holy Land's food reserves, shatter the Celestial Dragons' symbol to declare war on the World Government, and finally, rescue the former Revolutionary Army member Bartholomew Kuma, as well as other captured slaves.

Upon hearing that, Dragon said that the World Government will soon dispatch the Holy Knights, which means that the real battle is just about to begin. These intriguing individuals were only shown through darkened silhouettes. Shockingly enough, one of these figures closely resembles that of "Red Hair" Shanks.

A worried Ivankov added that Sabo will most likely be the main target of the Holy Knights. He then demands to know what happened as he shows a picture of Sabo standing over Cobra’s corpse in the newspaper. The right-hand man of Dragon then continued his report.

Sabo infiltrated Mary Geoise to get the keys for the slaves' collars. He saw Saint Charlos and Saint Rosward riding Bartholomew Kuma, whom they enslaved and used as a pet. Sabo thus contacted Morley to make sure everything is going according to the plan to stop Charlos and save Kuma.

Meanwhile, Karasu and Morley were fighting against Fujitora and Ryogyoku. Having to hold back their powers to not cause exaggerated destruction in Mary Geoise, the Admirals couldn't fight for real. Exploiting this issue, Morley and Karasu were able to somehow keep busy the two Marine Admirals.

At the same time, Nefertari Vivi, the daughter of Cobra and an old acquaintance of the Straw Hat Pirates, was forcefully escorted by CP0 elite agent Rob Lucci to an unknown part of Mary Geoise. The conclusion of One Piece 1083 featured Cobra about to meet the Five Elders.

Cobra's personal bodyguards, Pell and Chaka, tried to dissuade the king, but he suggested them to not waste their energy with him, and instead go look after Vivi.

Cobra's dreadful meeting in the new One Piece chapter

Nefertari Cobra as seen in One Piece's Reverie Arc (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Thanks to the first spoilers released by trusted and reliable leaker Redon, fans can already take a peek at One Piece 1084. The chapter will be focused around Cobra's meeting with the Five Elders, the highest-ranking Celestial Dragons who, as a facade for the public, act as the leaders of the World Government.

Cobra asked the Five Elders about Lily, who was the Queen of Arabasta at the time when the World Government was founded, but at one point went suddenly missing. The Five Elders said that they don't know what happened to her.

Lily must not be confused with Queen Titi, who was Cobra's wife and Vivi's mother, and died some years before the start of One Piece's present narration. Instead, Queen Lily lived several centuries ago, at the time of the war between the Ancient Kingdom and the Twenty Kingdoms.

The Twenty Kingdoms formed the "Ancient Alliance" and, during the Void Century, fought against the Ancient Kingdom, until they eventually overthrew it, erasing it from history and banning any research on the subject. The alliance included the Nefertari Family, and Queen Lily herself was one of the twenty founders of the coalition that would become the World Government.

The descendants of the individuals who established what is now known as the World Government are currently known as Celestial Dragons. However, Queen Titi, despite being part of the alliance, refused to become a Celestial Dragon.

Temporarily switching setting from Cobra's audience with the Five Elders, the chapter is also going to feature Sai and Leo saving Shirahoshi from the wicked Saint Charlos. This is most likely the alleged "assassination attempt" of Charlos which was previously only mentioned but not further explained.

Meanwhile, Morley managed to free Bartholomew Kuma. The circumstances of this event are not further delved in, but the spoiler summary and the raw scans of One Piece 1084 will definitely allow a better insight on the matter. Finally, at the end of the chapter, there's Im's appearance.

Suddenly joining the audience between Cobra and the Five Elders, Im starts talking with the king of Arabasta. The subject of the conversation is Queen Lily. Redon's leaks don't mention any further detail of the dialog.

What is the link between Im and Queen Titi which One Piece 1084 just revealed?

The Nefertari Family may be the key to understand Im's identity (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

While the Empty Throne in Mary Geoise should have no owner, to maintain peace and equality between nations, in truth it is occupied by Im. As such, this character is the greatest authority in the world, with the highest level of sovereignty within the World Government. Still, this is all kept hidden to the public.

The real identity and the motives of this individual are yet to be disclosed. So far, Im has only been seen as a silhouette wearing a spiked crown, being shrouded in an extremely long robe, and possessing almond-like eyes with red irises and thin circles surrounding the pupils.

Even the Five Elders bow down to Im, and execute every order this character issues. Through unknown means, Im can completely destroy an entire island, such as the Kingdom of Lulusia. So far, the cryptic leader of the World Government is a total enigma.

Based on the leaks of One Piece 1084, a personal connection between Im and Queen Nefertari Lily may not be so farfetched. There must be some sort of tie, as the Nefertari Family partook in the formation of the World Government, but they didn't abandon their country to live in Mary Geoise.

The Nefertari are well known for being benevolent rulers throughout all their 12 generations. It always seemed weird that an ancestor of the family was among the founders of the tyrannical World Government. Possibly, there might have been some sort of twisted love between Im and Queen Lily.

If this were true, it would be confirmed that Im is more than 800 years old. Moreover, the fact that Cobra was aware of Lily, who lived several centuries before him, implies that he was killed because he knew too much. Undoubtedly, Lily played a significant role in some major event linked to Im.

