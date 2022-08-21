One Piece: 8 seemingly useless characters who were surprisingly useful

One Piece has plenty of characters who punch way above their weight limit. In other words, they might seem useless at first glance, but they ultimately prove themselves to be very useful. This has been repeatedly proven in the One Piece series. Whether it's Kin'emon or Momonosuke, they have clutch moments that help out the Straw Hats.

Sometimes even a minor enemy can provide assistance in some way. Luffy and his crew have all benefited from a combination of sheer luck and helpful allies. Whether they are heroes or villains, they did their job quite nicely.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers from the manga.

These One Piece characters might have smaller roles, but they also have a large impact on the plot

8) Shu

This low-ranking Marine only showed up in the Enies Lobby arc. When the Straw Hats were making their escape, he ran into Zoro and put his Devil Fruit powers to good use. Shu destroyed Zoro's Yubashiri sword by reducing it to rust.

At first glance, this doesn't bode well for the swordsman. He was left with one less weapon in his arsenal. However, during the events of Thriller Bark, Zoro upgraded to the black blade Shusui. This powerful sword once belonged to Ryuma, the greatest samurai in Wano Country history.

Shu is a very minor character in the One Piece series, but he was also a convenient plot device. He gave Zoro a chance to replace a weaker sword with a much stronger one.

7) Pekoms

Near the end of the Whole Cake Island arc, Luffy had just finished a grueling fight against Charlotte Katakuri. He was sent from the Mirror World all the way to Cacao Island. The Big Mom Pirates didn't hesitate to make their move against him.

Fortunately, his One Piece journey wasn't over quite yet. Pekoms wanted to honor his friend Pedro, who just sacrificed his life for the Straw Hats. With the full moon by his side, he used his Sulong Transformation to stall the Big Mom Pirates.

Germa 66 would eventually provide assistance and attack the Big Mom Pirates. Had it not been for Pekoms, Luffy would've been in grave danger. He was in no condition to fight back by this point.

6) Charlotte Flampe

At first glance, there's really nothing that she can do besides shoot darts at her opponents. However, she played a crucial role in the Whole Cake Island arc.

Like most family members, she looked up to Katakuri for being a strong fighter. Flampe even provided a brief distraction against Luffy when they fought ni the Mirror World. However, her older brother was disgraced by her actions. Not only did he give himself a similar wound, he also gave her a scolding.

This was a major turning point for One Piece fans. Katakuri was truly an honorable villain who only wanted to fight Luffy on equal terms. The Straw Hat even gave him a sign of respect after their battle was over. Flampe is the main catalyst for this moment happening in the first place.

5) Streusen

Streusen is the head chef of the Big Mom Pirates. Despite his limited screentime, he was a very influential figure in Big Mom's life. They met when she was a mere child back in the day. He was responsible for developing her worst habits in the One Piece series.

Even in his older years, Streusen can still provide background support. During Sanji's wedding, the Tamatebako box had just blown up the base of the Whole Cake Chateau. Streusen cushioned everybody's fall with his Devil Fruit powers, turning the falling mountain debris into soft cake.

In the span of a few seconds, he just saved his entire pirate crew. That is a really impressive feat, considering he is an elderly character without much fighting prowess in One Piece.

4) Galdino

Galdino is more or less a One Piece starter villain. He did give the Straw Hats some trouble back in Little Garden, but that's because they didn't understand his Devil Fruit powers. By the time he returned in the Impel Down arc, Galdino was clearly outclassed by most characters.

Even so, he still provided Luffy with some great assistance. With the ability to produce wax, Galdino was able to fend off Magellan's poison. Keep in mind that he is a very fragile character who can be taken out in a single hit.

When the escaped inmates arrived in Marineford, Galdino also gave Luffy a wax key to release Ace from his cuffs. This single action saved his life for the time being. Even the weaker One Piece characters still have a purpose.

3) Tama

Tama is a little girl who can produce kibi dango from her cheeks. She can feed it to animals, giving her the power to tame them. This is oddly specific even by One Piece standards. The vast majority of creatures in this series can be easily fended off with some Haki.

Of course, Tama does have great utility in the Wano Country arc. Beasts Pirates who consumed a SMILE fruit became part animal. This makes Gifters very easy targets for Tama's abilities. During the Onigashima Raid, she recruited over 500 pirates to her cause.

She might be a small child, but she does know how to make a save. Tama would be useless in most One Piece settings, but she pulled through in Wano Country.

2) Kin'emon

Kin'emon is a member of the Red Scabbards, who are very powerful fighters in their own right. With that said, Kin'emon wouldn't really do much against powerful threats like the All-Stars.

Instead, his efficacy lies in his tactical skills. Kin'emon gets by with his godly luck in the One Piece series. For example, he misled the traitor Kanjuro simply because he read a secret message wrong. It had a completely different meaning than what he originally believed.

Kin'emon doesn't need to prove his worth on the battlefield. Furthermore, with the help of his Devil Fruit, he can also create useful disguises for stealth missions.

1) Momonosuke

When he was first introduced in the One Piece series, Momonosuke was a cowardly brat with poor self esteem. He could barely control his own artificial Devil Fruit, which is a direct replica of Kaido's dragon abilities.

With that said, Momonosuke has grown far wiser beyond his years. With some encouragement from Luffy, he spurred several samurai into action during the Onigashima Raid.

Most importantly, he saved everybody with his dragon form when he caught the falling island. Kaido was completely spent so he could no longer produce flame clouds to support the island. Momonosuke overcame his greatest fears in the One Piece series and proved his usefulness.

