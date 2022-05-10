One Piece Chapter 1049: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

One Piece Chapter 1049 is set to officially release later this week, continuing what seems to be the beginning of the end of the Onigashima Raid and the Wano arc.

One Piece Chapter 1049 had no reputable leaked information at the time of writing, but leaks should begin coming out in roughly the next 24 hours.

Fans are incredibly excited for what may potentially come next in One Piece Chapter 1049, especially as it relates to Kaido and Luffy. They seem split on exactly how the two's fight will end and whether the imminent confrontation One Piece Chapter 1049 will display will be the beginning of that end.

One Piece Chapter 1049 is likely beginning-of-the-end of Kaido vs. Luffy, Wano arc overall

Release date and time, and where to read

One Piece Chapter 1049 will officially release on Sunday, May 15, via the MangaPlus website and the Shonen Jump+ manga app. The former is a free service that allows readers to read the first and last three chapters of a series. The latter is a paid subscription app that gives readers access to the entire series and the latest issues.

The issue will be available to read at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Time: 8 am PST (May 15)

Eastern Time: 11 am EST (May 15)

Indian time: 8.30 pm IST (May 15)

British Time: 4 pm BST (May 15)

European Time: 5 pm CEST (May 15)

Philippine Time: 11 pm PHT (May 15)

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am JST (May 16)

Australia Time: 12:30AM ACST (May 16)

What to expect (speculative)

As mentioned earlier, no reputable One Piece Chapter 1049 spoiler information has been leaked. However, there are still a few major plot points fans can expect to happen in the upcoming issue.

The first and most apparent occurrence fans can expect is the confrontation of Luffy and Kaido’s latest attacks. The two seem to be gearing up for their final clash, likely finalized in the upcoming issue or the next.

Given this, fans can also expect Momonosuke to finally begin creating flame clouds of his own in the upcoming issue. His ability to use them is essential to the resolution of the Wano arc and Onigashima Raid, especially as it relates to the safety of the Flower Capital’s citizens.

Finally, Kaido’s full-length flashback will most likely begin in the series’ upcoming issue or the next. Multiple pieces of it have been teased throughout the Onigashima Raid thus far, presumably implying a full-length look to be forthcoming.

Fans have been awaiting his backstory for years now and will be highly disappointed if the fight ends without said backstory’s arrival.

In summation

One Piece Chapter 1049 seems set to mark the true beginning of the end for the Onigashima Raid and the Wano arc overall. Luffy and Kaido seem set to launch their strongest attacks at each other, which will likely result in the conclusion of their fight.

Of chief concern, however, is the status of the floating island of Onigashima.

As of Chapter 1048, Momonosuke was still not explicitly said to have begun creating flame clouds to replace Kaido’s and is instead pushing the island to safety. This will most likely prove to be not significant enough of an effort to guarantee the Flower Capital’s safety, meaning Momonosuke will most likely need to begin creating flame clouds sometime in the following few issues.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

