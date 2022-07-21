One Piece Chapter 1054 (Raw Scans): Ryokugyu versus Akazaya, Shanks reminisces, and more

One Piece Chapter 1054 raw scan images started to surface on Wednesday night, bringing with them the first look at the upcoming issue for fans everywhere. While full spoilers for Chapter 1054 had been posted earlier in the week thanks to the return of Redon to regular spoiler duty (as well as the work of others in the community), these images help confirm and elaborate the issue’s events.

The chapter appears to be primarily concerned with preparing the Straw Hats' departure from Wano while also recapping previous world events. As many fans likely know by now, Chapter 1054 finally gives fans an answer on what happened to Sabo at the Reverie, and it’s a startling one indeed.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the raw scan images for One Piece Chapter 1054.

One Piece Chapter 1054 elaborates on Sabo’s fate while introducing new Marine branch and new seemingly Admiral-level character

One Piece Chapter 1054: Fight outside the Flower Capital

One Piece Chapter 1054 begins with the surviving Akazaya Nine committing to fight Ryokugyu, preventing him from reaching the Straw Hats. The two groups meet outside the Flower Capital and exchange quick words before launching into their fight. Ryokugyu appears to be the first to make a move with his Logia type Forest-Forest Fruit.

The Admiral uses his powers to create fist-shaped trees out of the ground, using them to launch an overwhelming attack on the Akazaya. While Denjiro and the others seem to be holding their own, however, Yamato appears and successfully lands a hit on Ryokugyu’s head before joining her allies.

Momonosuke also joins the fight shortly thereafter, providing an equally sized opponent for the now Forest Giant form Ryokugyu. He bites the Admiral which seems to do some damage, but apparently not enough, as he quickly counters by wrapping up the Dragon-form Shogun in various branches and squeezing tightly.

One Piece Chapter 1054: A trip down memory lane

Chapter 1054 then shifts perspective to the seas outside of Wano, where the Red Hair Pirates can be seen on their ship, the Red Force. Most of the crew's memorable and named members can be seen here, including Yasopp, Lucky Roux, and Benn Beckman, who makes an appearance later on.

Shanks is seen smiling at Luffy’s latest wanted poster, prompting a flashback to the start which seems to depict the moment he first saw his protege's new status. There also seems to be a moment here which shows the crew discovering the Gum-Gum Fruit and choosing to head to Windmill Village with it, before scenes depicting Shanks and Luffy’s relationship play out.

Back in the present, the general crew seem to be discussing their captain’s latest moves while Shanks, Lucky Roux, and Benn Beckman have their own separate conversation on the ship. As he drinks sake with Beckman, he seems to say something incredibly serious or stern given the depiction of himself and the overall panels of this page.

One Piece Chapter 1054: A new Marine division and new Admiral-level character

Finally, One Piece Chapter 1054 chooses to shift perspective to Fleet Admiral Sakazuki and the Marines in general for the issue’s final leg. It’s revealed here that, at least as far as the world knows, Sabo ended up killing Cobra Nefertari in a successful assassination plot at the Reverie.

It’s also seemingly confirmed here that he and the other Revolutionary Army commanders successfully fought Ryokugyu and Fujitora, rescuing Kuma in the process, as was their main goal. Part of this private discussion which covers these details are Sakazuki, Kizaru, a Celestial Dragon who may be Saint Mjosgard, and the newest character, Kurouma, whose name implies he is Admiral-level.

While unconfirmed, Kurouma’s naming pattern follows that of other Admirals and Admiral-level characters, such as Ryokugyu and Fujitora. The formermost’s name translates to “black horse,” while the latter two each translate as “green bull” and “purple tiger,” respectively.

Regardless of his potential implied strength, spoilers confirm his role here to be head of the Marine’s investigative unit, and his primary goal right now is to uncover the truth about the Reverie’s events. He seems to be the person fans will primarily learn about said events through, which will likely be a true retelling considering the behind-closed-doors nature of this meeting.

The raw scans seem out of order by this point, but the ending sequence of events following Kurouma’s introduction appears to begin with an announcement made to the general soldiers. This is then followed by panels of their celebration, with the final panels of Chapter 1054 being Fleet Admiral Sakazuki angrily looking out onto the ocean.

Final thoughts

One Piece Chapter 1054 certainly seems to be an exciting issue for the series’ return from hiatus, prioritizing moving forward to the Wano arc’s end above all else. This is certainly done in spectacular fashion, giving fans an engaging action sequence to begin with before parlaying into a cameo from a fan-favorite, before ending on an informative high-note.

While official translations don’t release until Sunday, July 24 for this highly-anticipated issue, the raw scan images and spoilers seem to corroborate the veracity of one another. Fans can expect scanlations to be released some time in between the writing of this article and before the issue’s official release, which should further clarify the chapter’s events for readers.

Overall, One Piece Chapter 1054 is an incredibly engaging issue to return from hiatus on, which seems to prioritize recapturing the attention of fans above all else. There’s certainly no better way to do this than by cameoing Shanks and finally elaborating on Sabo’s fate.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

