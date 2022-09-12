One Piece chapter 1060: Release date and time, where to read, what to expect, and more

The countdown for the release of One Piece chapter 1060 has commenced, stirring up much anticipation among fans, given that the world of the series is in complete chaos and has all the different factions fighting for control. Not even the Marines seem to be safe, as the pirates are growing bolder.

We have already witnessed the World Government and Blackbeard Pirates invade Amazon Lily with the intent of capturing Boa. One Piece chapter 1060 may deal with the rest of the former Warlords of the Sea, who have been the focus of the series since the Wano arc ended. Continue reading to learn more about the chapter’s release and what to expect.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for One Piece chapter 1059.

Doflamingo could be the focus of One Piece chapter 1060

When will the chapter come out? Where can you read it?

One Piece chapter 1060 is scheduled for release this coming Monday, September 19, at around 1 am JST. The global release of the chapter will also happen almost simultaneously. Here is a list of the release timings according to different time zones across the world.

Pacific Daylight time – 8 am, September 18

Central Daylight time – 10 am, September 18

Eastern Daylight time – 11 am, September 18

British Summer time – 4 pm, September 18

Central European Summer time – 5 pm, September 18

Indian Standard time – 8:30 pm, September 18

Philippine time – 11 pm, September 18

Australian Central Daylight time – 12:30 am, September 19

The chapter will be available to be read in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ and Viz Media’s Manga Plus. These apps and websites are the official platforms for the series and fans are encouraged to use them to directly support the series. If you want to know what happened before One Piece chapter 1060, previous chapters are also available for reading on Shonen Jump +.

What happened in chapter 1059?

The last chapter began with Marco leaving behind the Red Hair Pirate’s ship, thanking them for bringing him home. The phoenix pirate had a flashback to the conversation he had with Luffy and Yamato before leaving the Land of Wano.

Far from there, on Amazon Lily, Boa was saddened by the recent attack that the island was subjected to. The former warlord had a flashback that showed fans how her home island was attacked by both the Marines and Blackbeard Pirates. Boa barely made it out alive, that too because of Rayleigh’s intervention.

The chapter also revealed the World Government's new Pacifistas, who looked eerily similar to the Warlords. Sadly, Koby ended up being kidnapped by Blackbeard and his crew.

What to expect from One Piece Chapter 1060?

The Warlords may join forces again (Image via Toei Animation)

Fans have noticed that the former Seven Warlords of the Sea have been getting their fair share of attention in the past few chapters. Chapter 1058 gave Buggy, Mihawk and Crocodile a chance to shine, while chapter 1059 did the same for Boa. If the trend continues, we will likely encounter at least one of the remaining Warlords in One Piece chapter 1060.

The most popular candidate for the upcoming chapter is none other than Doflamingo. Fans expect him to either break out of Impel Down or be rescued by Cross Guild. Buggy’s new organization will probably end up becoming a new home for the remaining Warlords, as all of them need protection from the World Government.

Koby is not having a good time (Image via Toei Animation)

The chapter, however, could change perspectives entirely and return to the Revolutionary Army headquarters. Fans still do not know what happened between Sabo and King Cobra, as the manga has not revealed any information after Sabo called Dragon in chapter 1058.

Lastly, Koby could emerge as the star of One Piece chapter 1060. The young man was recently abducted by Blackbeard’s crew, hinting at the fact that he will become relevant again in the future.

We will learn more about the plot for the upcoming chapter once the spoilers and hints for the same surface online.

