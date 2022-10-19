One Piece Chapter 1064: Big Mom's confirmed death opens up a realm of possibilities

One Piece Chapter 1064 spoilers were released over the course of Monday, October 17 and Tuesday, October 18, 2022. They brought with them some truly shocking news for the series. While Law versus Blackbeard is undoubtedly and rightfully the highlight of the issue’s spoilers, one tiny detail has shaken the fanbase to its core.

According to the One Piece Chapter 1064 spoilers, the issue sees Charlotte Pudding confirm her mother’s death following the Wano arc’s events. While there are a myriad of short-term effects which such a development causes, it’s the potential long-term effects for the series which are truly concerning.

Big Mom’s allegedly confirmed death in One Piece Chapter 1064 could see Blackbeard’s power, territory grow immensely

One Piece Chapter 1064’s spoilers begin by specifying that roughly half of the chapter is Law versus Blackbeard, before going immediately into detail on the fight. While they are fighting, Pudding is shown as a hostage on Blackbeard’s ship locked in a cell. She tells some of Blackbeard’s subordinates that “if Mom were alive, she would shut you all up.”

The Blackbeard versus Law fight then sees their crew get involved, as Akainu is either seen or mentioned as being knowledgeable of the fight between the two on Winner Island. Meanwhile, on Egghead Island, Bonney’s rage turned Luffy’s group into 4 year olds, before she specifies that Kuma was once sentenced to life in prison and is from a “special race.”

The spoilers end by specifying that Zoro and Brook stay on the Thousand Sunny, while the rest of the group went with Vegapunk Lilith and got new clothes.

The One Piece Chapter 1064 spoilers claim that the issue’s final scenes see Vegapunk Shaka talking to Monkey D. Dragon, where he shares that he, Dr. Vegapunk, will likely die soon.

The One Piece Chapter 1064 spoilers overall are certainly intriguing, but easily the most consequential aspect of them is the alleged death of Big Mom. Pudding’s capture already indicates just how vulnerable the Totto Land territory is with Big Mom’s death. It’s not too far-fetched to posit that the Blackbeard Pirates may even take over the Totto Land territory, expanding the group’s power and reach overall.

There’s also the issue of the Big Mom Pirates, who would now need a new captain who can hope to match the power and terror Charlotte Linlin was associated with and known for. While Charlotte Katakuri is undoubtedly the first and the best option, it’s unknown if he can lead the crew to be as dominant and forceful as they were when Big Mom headed them.

There’s also the possibility that the crew themselves is disbanded, with each member instead pursuing their own endeavors as a result. While unlikely, it’s certainly an option, especially with how little some members of the crew seem to get along with one another. There are also likely competing interests about who should be the new captain and what their new crew should do.

At the very least, it’s clear that without Big Mom, her eponymous pirate group will likely be doing no fighting anytime soon. Their rank, power, and reputation will all likely need to be replenished before they’re looked at as genuine threats in the New World once more, assuming One Piece Chapter 106’s alleged spoilers to be true.

