One Piece chapter 1066 spoilers have readers anxiously waiting for Vegapunk’s reveal

Manga readers cannot wait for the raw scans to drop for One Piece chapter 1066 after reputable leaker Redon claimed that Vegapunk's true form would be revealed in the upcoming chapter.

It's been a long time coming, but it's finally going to happen. There will be no more fakeouts like in previous chapters. Vegapunk is really going to show up in the flesh.

Readers already know that Vegapunk has split his being into six different bodies, which he refers to as his satellites. However, the lead researcher still has a main body somewhere on Egghead, the Island of the Past. One Piece chapter 1066 will change everything about the series moving forward.

"We are truly in the final saga": Readers wait for Vegapunk's reveal in One Piece chapter 1066

It's really going to happen

Redon has already dropped the initial spoilers for One Piece chapter 1066. At the Arlong Park Forums, he talked about how Vegapunk will meet up with Luffy. For once, there aren't going to be any silhouettes. Redon had the following to say about the lead researcher:

"Yeah, we see what he looks like."

Needless to say, the hype is about to go through the roof. People on social media have already braced themselves for the oncoming news. That's not even getting to other big reveals like Elbaf or Dragon.

Twitter anticipates Vegapunk's forthcoming reveal

Devante ☔️ @dxvanteog WE ARE FINALLY GONNA SEE WHAT VEGAPUNK LOOKS LIKE OH MY GODDDD WE ARE FINALLY GONNA SEE WHAT VEGAPUNK LOOKS LIKE OH MY GODDDD

Fans have every reason to be excited about the next chapter. Vegapunk is among the most important characters in the series, and still, his full appearance is yet to be shown. But that's set to change soon.

average Kobeni fan @SeaPupEllie Alao finally seeing the real vegapunk, we truly are in the final saga holy peak fiction Alao finally seeing the real vegapunk, we truly are in the final saga holy peak fiction

For context, Vegapunk was first mentioned in One Piece chapter 433, which was released in 2006, meaning readers have been waiting for over 16 years to see Vegapunk in person. One Piece chapter 1066 will truly be a historical landmark in that regard.

Brave @BraveDalis @akmn_j I'm still surprised we even got actual vegapunk lore from Oda like finally almost forgot about it @akmn_j I'm still surprised we even got actual vegapunk lore from Oda like finally almost forgot about it 😭

633 chapters later, Vegapunk is about to reveal his true form. Eiichiro Oda is also kind enough to drop major lore bombs, including his involvement after the Ohara incident. It turns out that after the World Government destroyed the island, Vegapunk and Dragon took care of business there.

Dragon top 1 @oBELUgBxpSzfZSn #ONEPIECE1066

How vegapunk and dragon playin around with the wg from both sides How vegapunk and dragon playin around with the wg from both sides #ONEPIECE1066 How vegapunk and dragon playin around with the wg from both sides https://t.co/rgPhQoq329

There's a reason why Redon is saving detailed spoilers for later. The Spanish leaker wants to drum up hype for One Piece chapter 1066. It's a highly anticipated chapter for several reasons. Not only do readers find out about Vegapunk's real form, but they also get to learn more about him.

Alex

1. An old man in a robotic chair

2. He downloaded himself into a computer

3. Cyborg that of like the Adeptus Mechanicus magos @OP_NEWS2022 Vegapunk identity ideas1. An old man in a robotic chair2. He downloaded himself into a computer3. Cyborg that of like the Adeptus Mechanicus magos @OP_NEWS2022 Vegapunk identity ideas1. An old man in a robotic chair2. He downloaded himself into a computer 3. Cyborg that of like the Adeptus Mechanicus magos

For several years, fans have been coming up with theories regarding Vegapunk's appearance. They range from a stereotypical mad scientist to a tiny little man inside a mecha droid. Of course, the next chapter will shut down this discussion once and for all.

It makes perfect sense for Vegapunk to reveal his actual body in One Piece chapter 1066. The previous chapter finally showcased all his satellites, including three that weren't seen before. Vegapunk's real body is only known as "Stella," while the rest go by codenames like "Shaka" or "Lillith."

Manga readers cannot miss out on One Piece chapter 1066 this week. The moment the raw scans are fully available, expect social media to blow up quickly. Whether it's the manga or the movie, the series is on a very successful roll. Hopefully, this doesn't change anytime soon in 2022.

