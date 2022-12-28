One Piece chapter 1071 initial spoilers: Garp tries to save Koby, Zoro fights Kaku

One Piece chapter 1071 initial spoilers have been leaked, and if the content proves to be true, it could spell disaster for a few characters.

Redon is a reliable leaker with a history of posting manga spoilers before the official release. Over at the PirateKing forums, he provided a very brief synopsis of what to expect in One Piece chapter 1071. There is quite a lot of setup for some major events down the line.

Keep in mind that Redon is simply reposting spoilers from somebody else. Most of these leaks should be accurate, but there is a chance some of them may not be. Either way, manga readers should expect a more detailed summary of the upcoming One Piece chapter 1071 in the next few days.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

One Piece chapter 1071 initial spoilers may suggest Garp versus Blackbeard and Zoro versus Kaku

These are the spoilers in question

One Piece 👑 @onepiecefinals #ONEPIECE1071



- Zoro vs. Kaku



- Kuma is in the chapter.



- Garp is going to rescue Koby from Blackbeard.



- Kid and his crew are traveling to Elbaf.



- **BREAK NEXT WEEK.** - Zoro vs. Kaku- Kuma is in the chapter.- Garp is going to rescue Koby from Blackbeard.- Kid and his crew are traveling to Elbaf.- **BREAK NEXT WEEK.** #ONEPIECE1071 - Zoro vs. Kaku - Kuma is in the chapter.- Garp is going to rescue Koby from Blackbeard.- Kid and his crew are traveling to Elbaf. - **BREAK NEXT WEEK.**

Redon has given credit to Fleet Leader Fenaker from the WorstGen Forums. If Fenaker is providing false information concerning One Piece chapter 1071, WorstGen Forums will ban the user for two months. Redon wrote on a PirateKing thread:

"Zoro Vs. Kaku. Garp aparece, va a ir a rescatar a Koby. Kid y su tripulación aparecen y están llegando a Elbaf. Kuma aparece en el capítulo."

Here's a rough English translation of what Redon said about One Piece chapter 1071 spoilers:

"Zoro vs Kaku. Garp appeared, he is going to save Coby. Kid and his Crew appeared and they are going to Elbaf. Kuma appeared."

In a follow up, WorstGen Forum member Etenboby also confirmed that Zoro versus Kaku is going to be extremely short. He is another reliable leaker who regularly provides information alongside Redon. Fans can expect to see more detailed leaks as the days go by.

Main takeaways from chapter 1071 initial spoilers

Mysterious Z @MysteriousZ5



I'm curious when Straw Hats arrive at Elbaf, wonder if we're gonna get more lore about Joy Boy, Nika, Void Century, and possibly Revolutionary Army. 🤔 @OP_NEWS2022 So they're setting up a battle between Garp and Blackbeard? I kinda smell deathflag for Garp...I'm curious when Straw Hats arrive at Elbaf, wonder if we're gonna get more lore about Joy Boy, Nika, Void Century, and possibly Revolutionary Army. 🤔 @OP_NEWS2022 So they're setting up a battle between Garp and Blackbeard? I kinda smell deathflag for Garp...I'm curious when Straw Hats arrive at Elbaf, wonder if we're gonna get more lore about Joy Boy, Nika, Void Century, and possibly Revolutionary Army. 🤔

For starters, since Koby was recently kidnapped by the Blackbeard Pirates, Garp may have to fight their captain himself. Assuming these spoilers are correct, this could result in earth-shattering events in the near future. Garp is Koby's mentor in the Marines, having personally trained him to become a stronger fighter.

The Luffy and Blackbeard rivalry might just get even more personal beyond One Piece chapter 1071. But that's not all readers have to worry about. It turns out that Eustass Kid might be looking for "the man marked in flames" over at Elbaf, suggesting he is going after Jaguar D. Saul.

Based on Etenboby's wording, Zoro might also make short work of Kaku. Of course, the spoilers are vague, so there is no telling if Kaku was simply knocked out or ran away from the fight. Last but not least, Kuma's potential arrival will be very interesting, considering his relationship with the island.

A note on the official release dates for upcoming chapters

The Will of Ohara (オハラの意志) @TheWillOfOhara



#ONEPIECE

1071 The scenario for the spoilers this week could be just like the scenario during Golden Week in Japan, the spoilers might be leaked early this week but the actual chapter will be leaked next week. The official release of Chapter 1071 is on January 7 or 8. #ONEPIECE 1071 The scenario for the spoilers this week could be just like the scenario during Golden Week in Japan, the spoilers might be leaked early this week but the actual chapter will be leaked next week. The official release of Chapter 1071 is on January 7 or 8. #ONEPIECE#ONEPIECE1071 https://t.co/v9j8Wty7v5

One Piece Chapter 1071 will be officially released on January 7. There will also be a break between this issue and the next one for Weekly Shonen Jump. This means that One Piece chapter 1072 won't be available until January 20 or so.

The next chapter is technically the first one for next year, but for eager spoiler enthusiasts, it's the last one for this year. If readers thought 2022 was exciting, 2023 could potentially blow it away.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

It's not looking good for Chainsaw man fans, here's why!

Poll : 0 votes