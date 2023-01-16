One Piece chapter 1072 (Hints): Seraphim set to battle an unknown enemy as information on Stussy revealed

One Piece Chapter 1072 hints finally began releasing on Monday, January 16, suggesting at what promises to be an intriguing and informative installment. Generally speaking, the hints seem to be setting up an issue that will see the action take a backseat as information and reveals galore are discussed.

Someone at the center of the event is Stussy, whose longevity and youth seem set to be addressed and discussed in One Piece Chapter 1072. Another main focus is the Seraphim, who are being suggested to fight their next new target now that they’re under CP0’s control.

Stussy seemingly set to be confirmed as an unidentified MADS member based on One Piece Chapter 1072 hints

ONE PIECE SPOILERS @ONEPIECESPOILE1 #ONEPIECE1072



First hint of chapter 1072

From Redon :



First hint of chapter 1072From Redon : #ONEPIECE1072 First hint of chapter 1072 From Redon : https://t.co/aJWnTVgYIj

The first hint for One Piece chapter 1072 was posted at 6.18 am EST on Monday, January 16, 2023, by Redon. The hint is a GIF that features the title card for Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones. Unfortunately, the GIF gave fans a straightforward and confusing hint simultaneously.

Many fans believe that this hint suggests that the Seraphim will be finding new targets in the upcoming issue since this will also be their first target under the control of CP0, possibly hinting at them fighting the Straw Hats. The major basis for this interpretation comes from the Seraphim being clones of the Shichibukai, hence the connection to the Star Wars film’s title.

ONE PIECE SPOILERS @ONEPIECESPOILE1 #ONEPIECE1072



Another hint for chapter 1072 from leaker



Another hint for chapter 1072 from leaker #ONEPIECE1072 Another hint for chapter 1072 from leaker https://t.co/lBRG4U7jFf

The second hint for One Piece chapter 1072 was posted at 8.40 am EST on Monday, January 16, 2023, by an anonymous leaker. The hint in question is a GIF from the movie Bullet Train, which sees a character crafting a makeshift spear by duct-taping a knife into a metal rod. It’s unclear if the metal rod in question is some other weapon or not.

This hint is hard to assess, as it could be taken in several different ways. At face value, it seems to confirm that a fight will be present in the issue, which the above hint suggests will center around the Seraphim. This could be a second hint suggesting the same as the one above, which is often the case when multiple hints are released.

The third hint for One Piece Chapter 1072 was posted at 10.56 am on Monday, January 16, by Twitter user and reputable Arabic leaker @shnksq (Shanks Q). Their hint features a kitten putting its paw up to the camera and seemingly tapping on some sort of glass. However, this is unclear, with only the motion of the kitten’s paw suggesting as such.

This hint is likely to suggest one of two events. The first would be Bartholomew Kuma, or his corresponding Seraphim, using their Devil Fruit powers in some way in the issue, with said Fruit being the Paw-Paw Fruit. The second would be the appearance of Bartolomew and his Barrier-Barrier Fruit. However, the former seems much more likely.

The fourth hint for One Piece Chapter 1072 was posted at 11.26 am on Monday, January 16, by another anonymous leaker. The hint features a GIF that sees a woman going in for a kiss before opening her mouth to reveal vampire-like fangs getting ready for a bite.

This hint is incredibly confusing, as the only vampire-like character in the series thus far is the Blackbeard Pirates’ Catarina Devon. However, when taken in combination with the fifth and final hint, it’s meaning becomes clear.

The fifth and final hint for One Piece chapter 1072 was posted at 11.42 am on Monday, January 16, by Twitter users and reputable series leakers @li1il1 (Li1) and @pewpiece (Pew). The hint features a picture of an old woman looking in a mirror and seeing a much younger version of herself, again a confusing hint on its own.

However, combined with the fourth hint, the two are referencing Stussy, whose origins and actual age have long been a topic of discussion. The fourth hint is most likely referencing her Devil Fruit power, which would likely allow her to steal the lifeforce and youth of her targets, as a vampire would.

In turn, the fifth hint likely confirms that she is much older than she appears to be, which fans have theorized for quite some time. Consequently, this may end up confirming that Stussy is the fifth female member of the MADS science group seen in a recent cover story, confirming the hottest current fan theory in the community.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

Poll : 0 votes