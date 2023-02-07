One Piece Chapter 1074 (Initial Spoilers): Luffy and Zoro take on the world as Bonney is trapped in Kuma's memories

One Piece Chapter 1074 initial spoilers were released on Monday, February 6, 2023, soon after the release of hints for the issue. Although the initial spoilers are fairly short, they open up a world of possibilities for the various future plotlines of the series, and are thus some of the most exciting initial spoilers in recent memory.

The One Piece Chapter 1074 spoilers primarily focus on Egghead Island developments, where Sentomaru is aiding in the Straw Hats’ and Dr. Vegapunk’s escape. However, the latter is nowhere to be found, resulting in a wild goose chase for the doctor so he and the Straw Hats can escape sooner rather than later.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the world, a certain princess has finally reappeared, and may be an accomplice to the latest spin put on World Government happenings. Follow along as this article fully breaks down the initial One Piece Chapter 1074 spoilers, and more.

One Piece Chapter 1074 finally confirms Vivi as alive, but working with unexpected allies Wapol, Big News Morgans

One Piece Chapter 1074 spoilers begin by specifying the title of the issue, which is Mark 3. Per the spoilers, this title references the 50 units of new Pacifista (likely meaning the original PX models rather than the new Seraphim ones) released by Sentomaru to help the gang escape. This also confirms that Sentomaru is at least safe enough following the attack from Lucci to command forces.

The issue then specifies that Luffy and Zoro stay behind while everyone else searches for Dr. Vegapunk and Jewelry Bonney. Considering Sentomaru also released reinforcements for Luffy and Zoro, it can be assumed that Kizaru and the Marine reinforcements have either arrived at Egghead or are close to arriving. However, this is speculative, with initial spoilers not making any note of this.

One Piece Chapter 1074 then confirms that Jewelry Bonney is in some sort of memory world, likely one which stems from her touching Kuma’s tangible memories. This confirms fan theories that Kuma’s Devil Fruit can either be Awakened or experimented on, with the final effect of creating a visitable world for those wishing to view said memories.

The spoilers also specify that Bonney sees a young Bartholomew Kuma being abused, likely in the Sorbet Kingdom which he hails from. This seemingly confirms that a Kuma origin story will indeed be coming - something that fans have been awaiting, for quite some time. However, it seems unlikely that it will be fully explored anytime soon, with the issue then shifting perspectives to elsewhere on the Grand Line.

One Piece Chapter 1074 then sees none other than Princess Vivi Nefertari confirmed to be alive, currently with Wapol and Big News Morgans.

Morgans is discussing how he wants to write an article about how the Straw Hats “kidnapped” Dr. Vegapunk. Nothing else is said about their current situation, but it can be assumed that Vivi escaped the Reverie with Wapol, since Morgans has previously been seen since the Reverie without Vivi by his side.

There’s also the issue of how Morgans is trying to spin the truth of the Dr. Vegapunk and Straw Hat alliance into the latter group kidnapping the former. This could have potential ramifications on the Straw Hats trying to find future allies on islands such as Elbaf and Sphinx, where fans are expecting the crew to head following their Egghead Island adventure.

