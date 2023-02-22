One Piece Chapter 1076 (Additional Spoilers): Shanks' invitation to Elbaf and proposition for Kid confirmed

One Piece Chapter 1076 additional spoilers were released on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, bringing with them some exciting Shanks-centric details. While fans are still waiting on the full summary spoilers to be released, these additional details essentially serve as part 2 of the initial batch released on Monday, February 20.

Furthermore, while the additional One Piece Chapter 1076 spoilers primarily concern themselves with Shanks and Kid, it seems that Dr. Vegapunk also discusses the Poneglyphs. This is an incredibly exciting development that could lead to additional lore on the Poneglyphs overall, or even possibly a hint as to where the final Road Poneglyph may be.

One Piece Chapter 1076’s latest spoilers tease lore-dump on Poneglyphs from Dr. Vegapunk himself

Initial spoilers

The initial spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1076 begin by establishing the issue’s title as Old Friend. Diving into the content of the story, the spoilers claim that both Rob Lucci and Kaku are freed by Monkey D. Luffy and Roronoa Zoro following their request at the end of the previous issue. While Luffy and Zoro’s reactions suggested this may not happen, it seems the situation is dire enough to merit the team-up.

Lucci and Luffy fight the S-Bear Seraphim, which is the model based on Bartholomew Kuma, while Kaku and Zoro fight the S-Hawk Seraphim, based on Dracule Mihawk. It is revealed that S-Hawk has Mr. 1’s Devil Fruit, better known as Daz Bones’ Dice-Dice Fruit. The Paramecia-type Fruit allows him to turn any part of his body into a steel blade, a fitting Fruit for S-Hawk.

The initial spoilers then claim that the real Dr. Vegapunk, the main Stella body of the Satellites, is imprisoned alongside some Cipher Pol agents. The agents have apparently been there for months, which would indicate that they’re prisoners from the disappearing Cipher Pol ships.

One Piece Chapter 1076 initial spoilers then shift perspective to Elbaf, where Shanks is seen with various Giants. Allegedly, this includes Brogy and Dorry of the Little Garden arc, seemingly suggesting that Oimo and Kashii were successful in finding the pair and bringing them back to Elbaf.

However, this is purely speculative, with no mention of the latter pair being made in the initial or additional spoilers. What is part of the initial spoilers is the reveal that Kid has arrived on the coast of Elbaf. While not particularly surprising given his being seen approaching the nation in recent issues, it’s certainly exciting to see him having finally arrived.

Additional spoilers

One Piece Chapter 1076 additional spoilers focus primarily on Kid and Shanks, including a small detail about Dr. Vegapunk. The Dr. Vegapunk detail claims that he talks about the Poneglyph when he’s found in the prison cell with the Cipher Pol agents. While it’s not specifically said what is discussed, fans can count on this being a lore-dump or a tease of a lore-dump.

However, it’s more likely than not that Dr. Vegapunk will speak generally about the Poneglyphs or at least focus on the Rio Poneglyphs. If he does end up discussing the fourth and final Road Poneglyph, it will most likely be a tease of where it is rather than an actual reveal of its location. Dr. Vegapunk could also instead share knowledge of their origins and purposes beyond what fans already know.

The One Piece Chapter 1076 additional spoilers then claim that Shanks sent a message to Kid via Rockstar, in which Kid was given two options to choose between by Shanks. The spoilers also claim that Kid doesn’t lose his arm to Shanks specifically, which is what many fans assumed since it was revealed that he lost it during a fight with the Red Hair Pirates.

Furthermore, although currently unconfirmed, dialogue from Kid and his crew implies that Benn Beckman is the one who cut Kid’s arm off. Kid and co. are seen discussing the hate they have for Beckman, heavily implying that it is indeed him who cut off Kid’s arm. However, per the latest additional spoilers, this is unconfirmed as of this article’s writing.

One Piece Chapter 1076 will soon release on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 12 am JST. Follow along for more One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

