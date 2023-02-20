One Piece chapter 1076 (Hints): Leakers tease a surprising chapter as Kizaru and Saint Jaygarcia Saturn seemingly arrive at Egghead

One Piece chapter 1076 hints began leaking on the night of Sunday, February 19, 2023, kicking off the spoiler process for the next chapter in the action-adventure series. If hints are to be believed and interpreted freely, series author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda has undoubtedly set up an exciting entry for his flagship series.

While the majority of this week's hints have focused on how exciting One Piece chapter 1076 is, there appears to be one concrete plot detail in the form of Kizaru's arrival at Egghead. Likewise, this also signals the arrival of Saint Jaygarcia Saturn on Egghead Island, who is being escorted there by Admiral Kizaru.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down and speculates on the currently available hints for One Piece Chapter 1076.

One Piece chapter 1076 set to be an intriguing issue, with majority of hints suggesting as much

The first hint for One Piece chapter 1076 was posted to Twitter by Redon (@Mugiwara_23), the lead leaker for the series. Posted at 4:52 PM Eastern Standard Time (EST) on Sunday, February 19, 2023, the hint features a GIF of professional wrestling legend Ric Flair. Here, Flair can be seen doing his signature “woo” catchphrase during an interview.

With the GIF commonly being used internet-wide to communicate excitement or hype, it’s clear that Redon is saying that the upcoming chapter is an exciting one. While it is somewhat unfortunate that no specifics about the story can be interpreted from this hint, it’s at least encouraging for fans to know that the issue is a seemingly good one.

The next One Piece Chapter 1076 hint from Redon came at 6:37 AM EST on Monday, February 20, 2023, featuring a GIF from a Saturday Night Live skit. The GIF shows four men at a bar cheering their drinks together while displaying various expressions of joy, excitement, and what appears to be terrified confusion in Will Ferrell's case.

At first glance, this seems to be more commentary on the quality of the upcoming issue. However, the presence of 4 men all cheering their drinks together can also be looked at as commentary on Rob Lucci and Kaku’s proposed team-up with Monkey D. Luffy and Roronoa Zoro.

With this in mind, the men cheering their drinks with each other would seemingly indicate that the four will be teaming up together in the upcoming issue.

The next One Piece chapter 1076 hint, again from Redon, came roughly 2 hours later. Here, Redon posts a GIF of an ax being sharpened on a grindstone. This GIF doesn't reveal particularly noteworthy, and the post's alternate text simply describes it as an ax being sharpened.

There are undoubtedly many ways that this hint can be interpreted. However, some of the most popular interpretations seem to be focused on former Roger Pirate, Scopper Gaban. Gaban is always seen in the series wielding two axes, further establishing a connection here. Fans also seem confident that Axe Hand Morgan has returned, but this seems somewhat unlikely given how long it’s been since fans last saw him/

Redon’s next One Piece chapter 1076 hint was posted at 9:43 AM on Monday, February 20, showcasing a GIF of a Navy armada sailing the seas. There appear to be roughly 2 dozen ships in total, and appear to be headed by one vessel. While hard to make out, the flagship seems to be an aircraft carrier rather than a battleship.

It’s extremely clear that this hint is referencing one of two things. Either Admiral Kizaru and Saint Jaygarcia Saturn will be arriving at Egghead in the upcoming issue, and fans will get an update on Monkey D. Garp’s quest to rescue Koby from Blackbeard. However, the former seems much more likely given the series’ current stakes and previous hints.

The fifth and final One Piece Chapter 1076 hint from Redon was posted roughly 2 hours later and is simply a GIF of a flag bearing the logo of the New York Giants football team. Thankfully, this hint is extremely clear and obvious in suggesting that the Giant race will be involved in the upcoming issue somehow. This will most likely be via a perspective shift to Elbaf, where Eustass Kid and his crew have recently arrived.

Follow along for more One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes