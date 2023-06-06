One Piece Chapter 1086 spoilers: Figarland family confirmed canon, Gorosei's names revealed before one-month break

One Piece Chapter 1086’s initial spoilers were released on Monday, June 5, 2023, bringing with them some truly exciting and unforeseen developments to the series. While the issue is an incredibly exciting and informative one, it also brings with it some unfortunate news regarding the series’ publication for the near future.

Per the alleged One Piece Chapter 1086 spoilers, the series is set to take a one-month break following the issue’s release. In other words, the series will be on break starting on Monday, June 12, with the chapter’s official release, and will be on this break until Monday, July 10. This puts chapter 1087’s tentative official release date as Monday, July 17.

What has fans particularly concerned, however, is exactly why this break is being taken, with many fearing for Oda’s health. Hopefully, Shueisha and Oda will provide some clarification on this matter with the issue’s official release. At the very least, Oda is indeed leaving fans off on a high note, given the alleged events of One Piece Chapter 1086.

One Piece Chapter 1086 reveals Gorosei’s names, Holy Knights’ leader, and more

One Piece Chapter 1086’s initial spoilers begin by claiming that the rest of the Gorosei’s names are revealed. Per the spoilers, each is said to have a “title of a warrior God.” The first name revealed is for the blonde Gorosei, apparently known as Saint Shepherd Ju Peter, Divine Warrior of Agriculture.

This is followed by Saint Ethanbaron V. Nasujuro, Divine Warrior of Finance. This is the name of the bald sword-wielding member with glasses. Next up is Saint Topman Valkyrie, Divine Warrior of Legal Affairs, who is the Gorosei who resembles Mikhail Gorbachev with a large mustache. Finally, the tall Gorosei with the long hair and mustache is named Saint Marcus Mars, Divine Warrior of the Environment.

Revealed prior to One Piece Chapter 1086’s initial spoilers was Saint Jaygarcia Saturn, who is now identified as the Science Defense Divine Warrior. It’s unclear based on initial spoilers exactly what these titles represent or mean, but this will likely be expanded upon either in full summary spoilers or later on in the final saga.

The alleged spoilers then seemingly suggest the Reverie flashback to still be occurring, claiming that Lulusia “is to be destroyed” using a weapon made by Vegapunk. In other words, the use of the phrase “to be” would suggest that it’s before Lulusia is actually destroyed, which would likely have been initially planned at the time of the Reverie.

One Piece Chapter 1086’s initial spoilers then allege that Cobra’s claim of Imu’s name sounding familiar is expanded on. Per the spoilers, it’s revealed in the issue that there was a Saint Imu from the “Nerona family” among the 20 founders of the World Government. While no additional details are given here, this will likely be a main focus of both the issue itself and full summary spoilers.

The initial alleged spoilers then end by claiming that Saint Donquixote Mjosgard is sentenced to death by the Holy Knights, likely due to his approving the attack on Saint Charlos.

Apparently, the issue ends with the reveal of the Holy Knights’ leader, who is allegedly from the Figarland family. Likewise, this would seemingly confirm the family as canon, in turn confirming Shanks as both a member of their family and Celestial Dragon by birth given the events of One Piece Film: Red.

