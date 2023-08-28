One Piece chapter 1091 hints: Luffy vs Kizaru begins as Mk III Pacifista upgrades explained

With the release week of One Piece chapter 1091 finally at hand, fans are excited to see the series’ spoiler process begin anew with the release of hints for the issue’s events. Although fans are disappointed at the already-confirmed break set to take place after 1091, there’s nevertheless excitement surrounding the chapter’s spoiler process.

Likewise, discourse around the hints for One Piece chapter 1091 has been fans’ primary method of engagement with the series online in recent days. With leakers promising a truly exciting chapter ahead of releasing initial spoilers, readers are determined to glean whatever they can from lead series leaker Redon’s hints.

At the very least, it seems that Luffy versus Kizaru will be starting off in One Piece chapter 1091 thanks to two key hints. Fans can also expect a dissertation on the exact upgrades the Mark III Pacifista are in possession of, as well as a color spread that will apparently tie into Netflix’s live-action series, which premieres this Thursday.

One Piece chapter 1091 hints tease live-action tie-in for color spread as Luffy versus Kizaru begins

Hints

The first One Piece chapter 1091 hint from Redon was released at roughly 7 am Eastern Daylight Time on Saturday, August 26, 2023. The hint features a GIF that is seemingly just a radiant and glowing light source. The description of the GIF further confirms this, reading as “Idk The Light.”

More likely than not, this is a reference to Admiral Kizaru and his Glint-Glint Fruit, which turned him into a Light Human. Considering he’s already on Egghead and in the midst of fighting Sentomaru, many fans agree with this assessment. Likewise, the hint suggests that fans will see more of Kizaru in the upcoming chapter.

The next hint for One Piece chapter 1091 was posted by Redon at 4 am EDT on Sunday, August 27, 2023. This hint features a GIF of a young child from a Netflix Original series saying “better, faster, stronger.” With nothing else notable about the GIF or its description, fans are taking this hint at face value.

Likewise, many believe that this references the Mark III Pacifista, which are themselves upgraded versions of the base Pacifista models fans are familiar with. The chapter will most likely spend some time describing what the exact upgrades made to the Mark III models are, hence the hint’s message of “better, faster, stronger.”

One Piece chapter 1091’s next hint was posted later on Sunday, August 27, around 2 pm EDT. This hint is a bit harder for fans to decipher, as it features the Pokémon Escavalier using the Iron Defense move from one of the franchise’s various anime series. Thankfully, there are two predominant schools of thought on what the hint could mean for the issue’s events.

The first is that Rob Lucci will block an attack of Zoro’s by using the Iron Body technique. In a very brief spoiler post, leakers have confirmed that this matchup begins in the issue, as does another, which will be discussed shortly. The second option for this hint’s meaning is that the Mark III Pacifistas have some sort of exoskeleton or similar defensive capability, which will likely come into play somehow in the issue.

The fourth hint for One Piece chapter 1091 is a similarly confusing one that fans have somewhat come to an agreement on the meaning of. This hint features a GIF of a slice of pizza being pulled up in a classic commercial-style manner. While fans are more conflicted on this than they are on other hints, there are two likely meanings to the hint.

The first is that Luffy enters into combat versus Kizaru (which has already been confirmed for 1091), using his “stretching” powers to fight like the cheese in the GIF “stretches” when the slice is pulled. The second option is that someone involved in a fight in the issue is using “cheesy” tactics or fighting in a way that abuses their own strengths or the weaknesses of their enemy.

The fifth and final hint for One Piece chapter 1091 is also the easiest to decipher, featuring a GIF of the East Blue Straw Hats from the anime series’ first theme song. With a color spread already confirmed as coming in this week’s issue and the live-action debuting on Netflix worldwide later this week, fans are expecting this to mean the color spread will be a live-action tie-in one.

