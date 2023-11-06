One Piece chapter 1098: Major spoilers to expect

Following the confirmation about there not being a break after the previous issue, fans are excitedly discussing what One Piece chapter 1098 could have in store for them. While this is typical of the series' fanbase, the excitement surrounding the upcoming release is especially high following the prior installment's cliffhanger ending.

Furthermore, while author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda is a master at subverting expectations, readers are confident in their guesses about what's to come. Unfortunately, there's no way to confirm the plot of the upcoming chapter as of this writing, as verifiable spoilers for One Piece chapter 1098 are still a few days away.

Nevertheless, fans are so confident in what's coming that they're speaking about One Piece chapter 1098's events as if they're already confirmed beyond a doubt. Unsurprisingly, much of these assertions revolve around what unexpected enemy appeared to capture Ginny at the end of 1097, whom many suspect to be none other than a Gorosei member.

One Piece chapter 1098 likely to see Saint Jaygarcia Saturn revealed as Ginny's captor

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, the prevailing sentiment amongst readers is that One Piece chapter 1098 will begin by revealing Saint Jaygarcia Saturn as Ginny's capture. Kuma will likely discover this for himself in the issue's opening scenes, recognizing him either by name or appearance as the man he confronted on God Valley all those years ago.

Moved by anger and love, Kuma will likely then head to Ginny's location in order to bargain with Saturn and get her back. Emporio Ivankov will possibly follow given his close relationship with Ginny as well. Once the two meet up with Saturn and Ginny, however, it will likely be revealed as a trap, which leads to Ivankov being imprisoned in Impel Down and Kuma becoming a Warlord and, eventually, a Pacafista.

It's expected that One Piece chapter 1098 will actually see the pair voluntarily give themselves up in order to save Ginny's life, which Saturn will threaten to achieve what he wants. This voluntary self-sacrifice is especially likely for Kuma, whose selfless nature has been well established throughout the chapters focused on his origins.

Expand Tweet

One of the most difficult guesses to make regarding the issue's events is what ultimately becomes of Ginny. While there are plenty of theories being put forth, all of them lack concrete evidence. As a result, the only thing that can be said for certain is that Ginny will likely be written out of the contemporary story by the issue's end, either via her death or capture and imprisonment.

While addressing Ginny's ultimate fate, One Piece chapter 1098 will likely give context to additional scenes featuring Kuma seen earlier on in the Egghead Island arc. An explanation as to why he recently returned to Mariejois, what he made Dr. Vegapunk promise not to tell Bonney, and what Bonney saw in his memories that forced her to tears are all likely to be addressed.

It’s also likely that some of this bleeds into the opening pages of the subsequent issue, meaning that fans won't quite be returning to the series' contemporary events yet. In any case, fans can expect the Kuma flashback to be enthralling until its final moments, whether they come in this chapter or a future release.

One Piece chapter 1098 is set to officially release on Monday, November 12, 2023, at 12 am JST. Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.