One Piece chapter 1098 proves that Luffy is better than Dragon in one key aspect 

One Piece chapter 1098 has shocked the entire fandom, revealing that following her capture by an unexpected enemy, Ginny was then forced to marry a Celestial Dragon, with Jewelry Bonney being the child born from their marriage.

Ginny then contracted a deadly disease called Sapphire Scale and died two years later, leaving Bonney with the elders of the Sorbet Kingdom. This tragic end to her life shows that Dragon might be stronger than Luffy, but he's not a better comrade.

For two years, Dragon did almost nothing to save Ginny, while Luffy declared an open war against the World Government to rescue Robin and even faced the three Admirals to free Ace.

One Piece chapter 1098 proves Luffy would have done more to save Ginny than Dragon did

One Piece chapter 1098 revealed that Ginny, following her kidnapping, was forced to marry a Celestial Dragon and subsequently have a child who is none other than Jewelry Bonney. Two years after her kidnapping, Ginny contracted a fatal disease called Sapphire Scale and was kicked out. She then died in the Sorbet Kingdom after sending Kuma a heartfelt final message confessing her love for him.

It is a heartbreaking turn in the story that no one expected, as most fans thought Dragon would save her from the clutches of the Celestial Dragons. However, even after being captive for two whole years, it doesn't seem like Dragon had any major plans in place to save Ginny or launch an assault on the Celestial Dragons.

It has brought into question Dragon's validity as a leader and whether he cares about the people under him at all, seeing that Ginny was a commander in his army and yet had to suffer such an excruciating fate. If it weren't for her illness, she might still be a captive.

Dragon's inaction in One Piece chapter 1098 has also led to fans comparing him with his son Luffy, who turned the world upside down to get Nico Robin back. Luffy charged into Enies Lobby and declared an open war with the World Government to get Robin back, repeating this feat once again while saving Ace.

In his pursuit to save Ace, Luffy broke into Impel Down prison and crashed the war at Marineford, staring down the three Admirals without fear, determined to save his brother or die trying. The vigor and bravery he has shown time and time again for his comrades have propelled him into a league of his own.

He has freed nations, going up against unwinnable opponents such as Doflamingo, Katakuri, Big Mom, and Kaido, all for the freedom of normal people and his friends.

Thus, seeing Dragon do nothing impactful to save Ginny has caused some fans to rate him lower than Luffy, with many even calling him a figurehead and a fraud.

Even if a full frontal assault on the Celestial Dragons and Mariejois isn't a realistic goal, a covert operation could have been devised by Dragon to rescue Ginny from the hell she was forced to live in. However, he made no such meaningful efforts in two years, with Ginny only being released as she was afflicted by a fatal disease.

Some fans want to give Dragon the benefit of the doubt, saying that he is cautious and doesn't act impulsively. According to these fans, he has a long-term goal that he doesn't want to jeopardize. Very little information about the Celestial Dragons has been revealed in One Piece, so it is understandable that Dragon didn't want to declare an all-out war against them.

However, even if that is the case, he still fails to rescue one of his commanders and is in some way responsible for Kuma's current condition, where he's lost his memories, personality, and free will. Whatever Dragon's long-term goal might be, he's lost some credibility following One Piece chapter 1098.

It is also important to consider that Fisher Tiger climbed up the Red Line alone and charged into the holy land of Mariejois, freeing all the slaves by himself. Among the slaves he freed were Koala, Boa Hancock, and her two sisters. This act of bravery and sheer defiance made him an icon in the world of One Piece.

Thus, if a single person like Tiger can wreak such havoc on Mariejois and free the slaves from the World Nobles, it is hard to believe that a well-funded and capable army like Dragon's couldn't do more to save Ginny.

The release of One Piece chapter 1098 has led to a lot of questions being raised about Dragon that he will have to answer in the upcoming chapters of One Piece.

