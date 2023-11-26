One Piece chapter 1100: Major spoilers to expect

With Bartholomew Kuma’s backstory flashback seemingly building into its final stages on the road into One Piece chapter 1100, fans are incredibly excited for the issue’s release. Most of this excitement stems from the fact that the series seems to be setting up a return to contemporary events within the next few releases, if not by Chapter 1100’s end.

However, there are unfortunately no verifiable spoilers for the upcoming One Piece chapter 1100 at the time of this article’s writing. While such spoiler information will be released in the next few days thanks to the series not taking a break week, fans are nevertheless left without any leaked information on the issue for now.

That being said, there are still some key aspects of and events within One Piece chapter 1100 that fans can count on being present. A focus on Kuma’s transformation into the first Pacifista is likely, as is Bonney enjoying her new life without her Sapphire Scale disease anymore. However, these relatively lighthearted events will likely be followed by a tragic ending for Kuma and Bonney’s time together.

One Piece chapter 1100 set to all but conclude or fully conclude Kuma’s origin flashback

Major spoilers to expect

Given the final moments of the previous issue, One Piece chapter 1100 is likely to open up with a brief montage of Bonney being cured and Kuma becoming the first Pacifista. Both will also likely be shown adjusting to their new lifestyles as a result, while Dr. Vegapunk and Sentomaru support the two.

This will likely be interrupted by the arrival of Saint Jaygarcia Saturn on Egghead Island, who is fully aware of Dr. Vegapunk’s plans for Kuma and Bonney. He’ll likely excuse the use of World Government technology to cure the latter’s disease, but only if Kuma agrees to become a full soldier and lose his humanity at the end of the testing process.

Kuma will perhaps be forced to agree to this, likely due to Saint Saturn threatening Bonney’s life in One Piece chapter 1100. This will likely be what forces him to agree to his eventual fate, with the rest of the flashback focusing on Kuma and Bonney enjoying the time they have left together.

However, Bonney is likely to rebel at this point, citing her disappointment in herself being cured just in time for her father to lose his sentience and humanity. This will likely lead to a fight between the two, which could also explain why Bonney is so desperate to turn her father back to “normal.” If this fight is the last interaction she ever had with him as himself, she’ll likely want to apologize and make up given the circumstances.

One Piece chapter 1100 will likely confirm this by seeing Kuma’s final moments as a human come shortly after their fight. Bonney will likely thrash and fight in an attempt to save her father’s life, but Saint Saturn will likely force Dr. Vegapunk to do the deed in the end. This provides an explanation as to why Bonney lunged at him on contemporary Egghead Island, as well as the dialogue she heard in her mind before doing so.

The chapter will then likely end with a return to contemporary Egghead Island events, which will also signal the beginning of the end of the arc. While nothing substantial is likely to happen in these final moments, it will set up an exciting string of issues in the near future.

