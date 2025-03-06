One Piece chapter 1142 raw scans: Holy Knights and Loki's plans and powers on full display

One Piece chapter 1142 raw scans were expected to primarily serve the purpose of clarifying some of the more confusing points made in previously released text-based spoilers. Unofficially shared on Thursday, March 6, 2025, the alleged raw scans did indeed clarify many significant points made in earlier leaks, such as the design of the monsters attacking the schoolchildren.

One Piece chapter 1142 raw scans also gave fans another look at Loki, further communicating his unique and rare size and stature even amongst Elbaph’s Giants. Raw scans also gave fans another look at the Holy Knights present in Elbaph, seemingly confirming Shamrock Figarland to have already departed for Mariejois in the process.

One Piece chapter 1142 raw scans see both Loki and the Holy Knights start to make moves against Elbaph

One Piece chapter 1142 raw scans begin with a look at the issue’s alleged cover story, which continues Yamato’s pilgrimage across Wano. They’re seen attacking Who’s Who with what seems to be a Thunder Bagua here based on the art’s perspective and Yamato’s pose. Yamato also seemingly retrieves Shimotsuki Yasuie’s sword in the process, as it’s seen knocked up into the air between them and Who’s Who.

Beginning the issue’s story content, raw scans shift focus to the Walrus Academy, where some schoolchildren are being attacked by a giant snake-like beast. An adult male Giant tells Ange and another Giant who looks like a walrus about this, prompting them to spring into action just as a kid is about to be eaten. Jaguar D. Saul joins in the fight from above, jumping down onto the snake and landing a massive Armament Haki-coated punch on it.

One Piece chapter 1142 raw scans see the children in awe at their teachers’ strengths, as the walrus-like Giant is seemingly formally introduced. Nico Robin and Tony Tony Chopper then appear, having been hiding in Saul’s beard. Elsewhere in the Academy grounds, another Giant teacher is shown to be hurt badly. Saul seemingly learns something here which prompts him to find and chase after several sleepwalking children.

The children are notably being guided by an arrow which looks very similar to the ones Gunko makes with her Devil Fruit powers. Saul and the walrus-like Giant seemingly debate what to do here, apparently eventually deciding to blow a loud horn and notify the country of this incident. Saul and the others then seemingly notice something wrong with the children nearby them as focus shifts to the Underworld, where Loki stands before Luffy and co with Ragnir in hand.

One Piece chapter 1142 raw scans see Loki seemingly demand something from them before smacking the Treasure Tree Adam with Ragnir. This causes a massive bolt of lightning to strike where Ragnir had hit the Treasure Tree, lighting a part of the Sun World on fire in the process. This is seemingly noticed by the villagers partying as focus shifts back to the Walrus Academy, where Ange apparently reveals the monsters’ origins as things she had the kids draw.

The next page sees several different monsters appear before Saul and the others as focus shifts to the Holy Knights watching from afar. A panel showing Saint Killingham Rimoshifu falling asleep seemingly suggests his power is responsible for the sleepwalking children. Saint Sommers Shepherd seemingly says something to him here before asking Gunko something, with her response being what the issue allegedly ends on.

