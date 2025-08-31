One Piece chapter 1158: Shakuyaku suffers from Love Sickness as Harald sides with the World Government

One Piece chapter 1158, titled Rocks Vs. Harald, is an exciting entry filled with major revelations. The installment sheds light on Shakky’s one-sided love toward Rayleigh, Harald’s controversial decision to side with the World Government, and Shanks and Shamrock’s lineage.Overall, One Piece chapter 1158 has introduced every major element that will play a role in the highly anticipated God Valley Incident. In the previous chapter, the Rocks Pirates gained infamy across the seas through their actions while Harald struggled to maintain a balance between progressing his nation and condoning the World Government’s actions.Meanwhile, Shakky quit the Kuja Pirates and took shelter in Hachinosu, where the Rocks Pirates fell in love with her. The installment ended as Saint Mars agreed to accept Elbaph as a member nation in exchange for Harald killing Xebec.One Piece chapter 1158 highlights the island of God ValleyThe Roger PiratesOne Piece chapter 1158 kicks off with the Roger Pirates celebrating the fact that they discovered Shakky’s whereabouts after she left the Kuja Pirates. Roger, on the other hand, seemed disheartened. Gaban asked Rayleigh if it had anything to do with his conversation with the captain earlier, though the swordsman denied it.A brief flashback then showcased Roger and Rayleigh’s discussion, where Roger expressed his worry for Shakuyaku’s health, while Rayleigh revealed a love letter she had given him. However, since he didn’t wish to be tied down, Rayleigh did not respond to her feelings.Back on the ship, Roger raised his own spirits yet again and decided to pursue Shakky on the Pirate Island, much to the delight of his subordinates.Roger and ShakkyRoger and Shakky as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)40 years before the present day, the Holy Knight Garling reported his adventures in God Valley to the Gorosei. Though he had offered to make them a member nation, he had been turned down. However, Garling had made a grand discovery which he believed would please Imu, and proposed to hold the next Native Hunting Competition at God Valley.In Shakky’s bar, pirates continued to be captivated by her despite her harsh attitude. Meanwhile, Rocks D. Xebec was noticeably more cheerful, making Stussy speculate that he had found both a woman and a child. Right then, Roger, who had beaten up all the guests waiting outside the bar, entered.While Xebec and Roger momentarily confronted each other, they decided to obey Shakky’s rule of not fighting within the premises. When she asked Roger about Rayleigh, he told her that he had stayed back after not feeling well.Gloriosa soon pounced upon Roger, though he kept refusing her advances. Shakky, who was disheartened by Rayleigh’s absence, ended up fainting after feeling sick.Rocks D. Xebec Vs. HaraldRocks D. Xebec vs Harald as seen in the manga (Image credit: Shueisha)One Piece chapter 1158 then shifted the scene to Elbaph’s Underworld, where Harald and Xebec were having an intense battle. While Loki and Hajrudin tried not to get blown away, Xebec expressed his anger at Harald having taken the World Government’s side.Harald agreed, but revealed that he had made the choice to help change Elbaph’s image and allow them to achieve true peace. Although both individuals continued their fight, they had no intention of killing each other, and it ended in a draw.Xebec left after cutting his connections with Harald, while Harald declared that he would never have followed a criminal in the first place. The two would not meet again until a particular incident in the future. Loki kept up with news about Xebec’s adventures in the meantime, while his bond with Ida also deepened.One Piece chapter 1158 ends 39 years in the past, at God Valley. A woman with red hair walked her twin children in a stroller, while all the residents near her showered them with love and promised to support them in the absence of the father. In the concluding panel, the mother revealed the names of the children to be Shanks and Shamrock.Also read:One Piece chapter 1158 raw scans: Garling discovers something in God Valley as Roger arrives on HachinosuImu's connection with Davy Jones' Locker can answer One Piece's greatest mysteryEvery martial art style in One Piece, explained