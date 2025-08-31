One Piece chapter 1159: Release date and time, where to read, and more

One Piece chapter 1159 is scheduled for release on Monday, September 8, 2025, at 12 am JST, according to the Manga Plus website. The manga will not be going on break next week, and will continue its exciting events as per the usual schedule.The latest One Piece chapter was among its most fascinating, as the Elbaph flashback set up major events in the lead-up to the God Valley Incident. Notably, Roger chased after Shakuyaku to Hachinosu, while Garling made a grand discovery, which he believed would satisfy Imu.Meanwhile, Harald continued struggling in his awkward position and chose to side with the World Government, cutting his ties with Xebec as a result. Finally, Shanks and Shamrock’s mother was revealed to be a resident of God Valley.One Piece chapter 1159 details explored: Release date, time, and where to readOne Piece chapter 1159 will be released at 12 am JST on Monday, September 8, 2025. Many international readers will gain access to the chapter on September 7, 2025 itself, while some, including Japanese fans, will see it going online on Monday morning.The release date and time of One Piece chapter 1158 in different time zones are as follows:TimezoneRelease DateRelease TimePacific Standard TimeSunday,September 7, 20258 amEastern Standard TimeSunday,September 7, 202511 amBritish Summer TimeSunday,September 7, 20254 pmCentral European Summer TimeSunday,September 7, 20255 pmIndian Standard TimeSunday,September 7, 20258:30 pmPhilippine Standard TimeSunday,September 7, 202511 pmJapanese Standard TimeMonday,September 8, 202512 amAustralia Central TimeMonday,September 8, 202512:30 amWhere to read One Piece chapter 1159?Xebec as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)Fans have three major options to access One Piece chapter 1159. It can be read on Viz’s official website and Shueisha’s Manga Plus platform, where the installment will be available for free after release.Alternatively, One Piece chapter 1159 can also be accessed through Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+, although the subscription service requires a monthly fee.One Piece chapter 1158 recapGarling as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)One Piece chapter 1158 began with Roger feeling depressed about Shakky’s decision to leave the Kuja Pirates. In an earlier conversation with Rayleigh, he discovered that she had left a love letter for the swordsman, although he had no interest in reciprocating her feelings. Additionally, Roger was also concerned since Shakky had looked sick the last time they fought.Deciding not to give up, Roger resolved to travel to the Pirate Island himself. 40 years ago, the Holy Knight Garling informed the Gorosei about a discovery he made in God Valley, stating it as the reason to host the next Native Hunting Competition there.Meanwhile, in Shakky’s bar, great pirates from all over the seas enjoyed their time while agreeing not to fight within the premises. Xebec was in a noticeably cheerful mood, making Stussy infer that he had a partner and a child.Young Garling as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)Right then, Roger barged into the bar to claim Shakky. While he had a brief confrontation with Xebec, Shakky shifted the topic and asked him about Rayleigh. However, she was disappointed to find that he had chosen to stay back and even ended up fainting soon after.The chapter then moved on to Elbaph’s Underworld, where Harald accepted the World Government’s offer to fight Xebec. This enraged the pirate, while the Giant was also clearly conflicted and refused to make any deadly moves. While their battle ended in a draw, their friendship broke, and the two wouldn’t meet again till a particular incident in the future.One Piece chapter 1158 ended in God Valley, where a red-haired woman took a stroll along with her twin children. As the nearby villagers promised to assist her in the absence of the father, she revealed the names of her kids to be Shanks and Shamrock.What to expect from One Piece chapter 1159 (speculative)?Harald vs Xebec as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)One Piece chapter 1159 may continue to highlight Harald’s difficult position in wishing to join the World Government while still standing up for justice. Since he failed to kill Xebec, the Giant King may finally meet Imu and accept a dangerous offer for the sake of making Elbaph a member nation. This would help explain why he had a demonic look right before his death.Additionally, since Shakuyaku is suffering from Love Sickness, One Piece chapter 1159 could also showcase Rayleigh accepting her feelings, saving her life and becoming her partner in the process. As Xebec moves closer toward his goal, the installment may take yet another timeskip and reveal glimpses of the highly anticipated God Valley Incident.Also read:Latest One Piece chapter may have just teased the true reason Imu treasures God ValleyOne Piece may have just set the stage for a character who rivals Joy Boy himselfOne Piece: All Rocks Pirates, ranked weakest to strongestOne Piece chapter 1158 spoilers: Harald vs Rocks D. Xebec commences as Blackbeard's mother is revealed