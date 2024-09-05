One piece confirms Guernika's fate in his September 2024 Vivre card

One Piece Vivre card folder 4 part 2 was released in Japan on September 4, 2024. The two volumes of the latest Vivre card are titled Breakthrough! Pioneers of the New Genesis!! and Threatening! The Strong of the "New World"!! Where the covers of the Vivre card volumes Shanks and Mononosuke, these volumes revealed information about a lot of characters.

One such character, who some could have forgotten about, was Guernika. Not only the real pronunciation of his name was revealed, which tied him to Nika, but it was also revealed that he died during the last part of Wano when he interrupted the fight between Luffy and Kaido. This was revealed through his age.

One Piece: Discovering the Fate of Guernika

The latest Vivre card revealed a card for the masked agent of Cipher-Pol 0, Guernika. The card revealed the character's birthday, October 25, 2024; the character's height, 243 cm; the character's origins, West Blue; the character's favorite food, garlic; and the Haki types the CP-0 could use, Observation and Armament Haki.

However, the key to this character's card was his age. Guernika's age was revealed as 42 years old, with the revelation that he was deceased. This meant that the character died at the hands of Kaidou at the end of the Wano arc after he interrupted the fight between the two Conquerors.

The real pronunciation and connection with Nika

Guernika as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Before the reveal of the latest One Piece Vivre card, the pronunciation of this CP0 agent was Guernina. This name was speculated to be connected to Pablo Picasso's famous painting of the same name. However, as revealed by the latest Vivre card, the true pronunciation of his name is Guernika.

As revealed in the name's true pronunciation, it is related to Luffy's devil fruit, the Human-Human devil fruit, Model: Nika (Guer-nika). However, as he is confirmed dead already, this wouldn't make him a crucial character in the series. If the true pronunciation of his name had been revealed before Luffy's Gear 5, the internet-breaking transformation could have been more predictable.

Guernika, the masked man of CP0

Guernika as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Introduced in the Dressrosa arc of One Piece, Guernika was part of the strongest part of Cipher-Pol, CP0. His real role was revealed when he, alongside some other agents, was sent to Wano Kingdom for negotiations regarding a new supply of weapons. However, the stay of the CP0 agents was prolonged due to Orochi's selfish demands and they witnessed the Raid of Onigashima.

Soon, they get orders from Rob Lucci regarding the capture of Nico Robin. So, the agents were dispatched immediately, looking for the Ohara Incident survivor. As expected, the agents were stopped by the Pirate-Samurai alliance and Maha was sacrificed. However, Guernika didn't stop there and kept progressing.

Guernika accepts his death after interrupting Kaidou (Image via Toei Animation)

He eventually reached the sight where Luffy and Kaidou were about to strike each other with their final blows. Guernika held back Luffy using Tekkai which hit the Straw Hat, point blank, with Kaidou's blow.

After witnessing Kaidou's rage over someone again interfering with his battle, Guernika accepted his fate and was fatally injured after getting hit with Kaidou's weapon. However, before he died, he witnessed Luffy's awakened devil fruit form and sent its picture to the World Government.

