One Piece English dub release schedule for 2024: Full list in chronological order

The One Piece English Dub release schedule for 2024 has been updated on Crunchyroll and the Microsoft Store. The latest batch (Voyage 15), which was uploaded on the former streaming platform on Sunday, May 5, 2024, at 4 PM EST, will feature 12 episodes, starting from episodes 1062–1073.

The other batches released in 2024 include the previously released Season 14 Voyages 13 and 14, respectively. One Piece Season 14 Voyage 13 was released on January 16, 2024, airing episodes 1037-1048 and One Piece Season 14 Voyage 14 was released on February 28, 2024, featuring episodes 1049-1061.

Most fans would have already realized that May 5 also marks the birthday of the series' protagonist, Monkey D Luffy. Interestingly, the latest batch of dub episodes will feature the events where Luffy achieved his latest gear transformation, the Gear 5.

One Piece dub release schedule 2024

Episode Number Episode Title Release Date 1037 Believe in Luffy! The Alliance's Counterattack Begins! January 16, 2024 1038 Nami's Lethal Attack! Otama's Desperate Challenge January 16, 2024 1039 A Dramatic Increase of Allies! Straw Hats Fight Back! January 16, 2024 1040 The Pride of a Helmsman? The Enraged Jimbei! January 16, 2024 1041 Showdown Battles of the Monsters! Yamato and Franky January 16, 2024 1042 The Predator's Trap - Black Maria's Temptation January 16, 2024 1043 Slash the Nightmare - Brook Draws His Freezing Sword! January 16, 2024 1044 Clutch! A Demon Incarnate, Robin! January 16, 2024 1045 A Spell! Kid and Zoro Facing Threats! January 16, 2024 1046 Taking a Chance! The Two Arms Go into Battle! January 16, 2024 1047 Ascend to the Dawn! A Pink Dragon Gets Agitated January 16, 2024 1048 For the Future! Yamato and the Great Swordsmen's Pledge January 16, 2024 1049 Luffy Soars! Revenge Against the King of the Beasts February 28, 2024 1050 Two Dragons Face Off! Momonosuke's Determination! February 28, 2024 1051 A Legend All Over Again! Luffy's Fist Roars in the Sky February 28, 2024 1052 The Situation Has Grown Tense! The End of Onigashima! February 28, 2024 1053 Sanji's Mutation? The Two Arms in Crisis! February 28, 2024 1054 Death to Your Partner! Killer's Deadly Gamble! February 28, 2024 1055 A Shadowy Figure Pulls the Strings! Onigashima in Flames February 28, 2024 1056 A Countercharge! Law and Kid's Return-Attack Combination February 28, 2024 1057 For Luffy - Sanji and Zoro's Oath February 28, 2024 1058 The Onslaught of Kazenbo - Orochi's Evil Clutches Close in February 28, 2024 1059 Zoro Faces Adversity - A Monster! King the Wildfire February 28, 2024 1060 The Secret of Enma! The Cursed Sword Entrusted to Zoro February 28, 2024 1061 The Strike of an Ifrit! Sanji vs. Queen February 28, 2024 1062 The Three-Sword Style of the Supreme King! Zoro vs. King May 5, 2024 1063 Luffy is on the Move! A Turning Point to a New Era! May 5, 2024 1064 Drunken Dragon Bagua! The Lawless Dragon Closing in on Luffy May 5, 2024 1065 The Destruction of the Alliance?! Fire up, the Will of the New Generation! May 5, 2024 1066 Here Comes the Main Act! Powerful Techniques of Shockwave and Magnetism May 5, 2024 1067 To the New Era! Settled! The Determination of the Brats May 5, 2024 1068 Moon Princess Echoes! The Final Phase of the Land of Wano! May 5, 2024 1069 There is Only One Winner - Luffy vs. Kaido May 5, 2024 1070 Luffy is Defeated?! The Determination of Those Left Behind May 5, 2024 1071 Luffy's Peak - Attained! Fifth Gear May 5, 2024 1072 The Ridiculous Power! Fifth Gear in Full Play May 5, 2024 1073 No Way Out! A Hellish Scene on Onigashima May 5, 2024

Timezone Eastern Daylight Time Pacific Daylight Time Mountain Time Central Time British Summer Time Indian Standard Time Australian Standard Time Central European Summer Time Release Timing of Dub Episodes 4 PM 1 PM 2 PM 3 PM 9 PM 1:30 AM (May 6) 5:50 AM (May 6) 10 PM

Details about One Piece English Dub Season 14 Voyage 15 episodes

Zoro as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1062 showcased the last moments of the fight between Roronoa Zoro and King as they engaged in a battle for the pride of each of their captains. As they jumped toward their final strike, Zoro used King of Hell: Three Sword Style, thus impaling King and emerging as the victor of the battle.

The subsequent episode showcased an overview of the raid on Onigashima. Usopp arrived in time to help Kiku and Kinnemon, who were transported from the main battlefield by Law's power. On the other hand, the battle between Raizo and Fukurokuju continued. Luffy also rushed towards Kaido for a rematch.

Kaido as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1064 saw the commencement of the battle between Kaido and Luffy as the former used Shuron Hakke to fight the latter, which was just his drunken form. On the other hand, the Five Elders revealed that they changed the name of one of the devil fruits that returned to circulation after centuries.

One Piece episode 1065 centered around the battle between Law and Kidd versus Big Mom. The Emperor tried to leave but was brutally injured by one of Kidd's attacks. On the other hand, Yamato rushed towards the Armory to prevent Kazenbo from burning the explosives.

Zunisha as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

In the next two episodes, fans witnessed Mononosuke hearing the voice of Zunisha from far away, as he tried his best to keep Onigashima in the air. Big Mom recovered from Kidd's attack and returned the favor by injuring both pirates. Despite being gravely injured, these pirates were hellbent on throwing Big Mom off Wano Kingdom.

Law and Kidd also defeated Big Mom after using their awakened devil fruit powers to drive her out of the Wano Kingdom. She fell into the magma chamber of Mount Fuji and was utterly defeated. Moreover, Zunisha also arrived in Wano Kingdom.

All battles were settled in One Piece episode 1068, with the exception of the main one between Luffy and Kaido. Izou died while stopping the CP0 from interfering in the battle between the former two. Luffy, hoping to defeat Kaido, transformed into his Gear 4 as the battle heated up.

Luffy as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1069 saw Raizo's victory against Fukurokuju. On the other hand, as Luffy and Kaido approached each other with their attacks, Guernica interrupted. This made Kaido's attack land on Luffy, thus ending in his defeat.

One Piece episode 1070 depicted the aftermath of Luffy's defeat, as Kaido vented his rage on Guernica, who interrupted his battle. The Emperor then traveled to the Skull Dome to take care of the remaining forces. Meanwhile, Luffy's body was undergoing a strange transformation as Zunisha declared the return of JoyBoy.

Luffy's Gear 5 as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

In One Piece episode 1071, Luffy's devil fruit, which was the Human-Human Fruit, Model: Nika in reality. Luffy named this ability Gear 5 as Zunisha told Mononosuke about the return of JoyBoy in the form of Monkey D Luffy.

One Piece episode 1072 saw Luffy grab Kaido from his tail onto the battlefield, surprising the Emperor and his allies. The powers of Gear 5 allowed Luffy to convert anything around him into rubber, which included Kaido's body.

Lastly, One Piece episode 1073 saw Onigashima fall as Mononosuke was unable to create more clouds. On the other hand, Raizo and Jinbe devised a plan to take out the fire that was caused by Kazenbo.

The difference between One Piece English dub and sub episodes release (speculative)

As most fans already know, One Piece airs weekly with English subtitles every Sunday. But the release schedule of the One Piece English dub is different to the point that it cannot be predicted and entirely depends on the announcement of a new batch release.

For instance, the latest batch of One Piece English dub episodes (Season 14 Voyage 14) was released after almost two months. The previous batch of One Piece English dub episodes was released after almost 1.5 months, and One Piece English dub Season 14 Voyage 9 was released after almost a month.

As a result, the One Piece English dub has no set schedule, as episodes can be released at any time. Following the release of the most recent batch (until episode 1073), the One Piece English dub is 30 episodes behind the weekly airing episodes. So, fans can expect a long break or a few One Piece English dub episodes in the upcoming future.

