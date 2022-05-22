One Piece Episode 1018 recap: Zoro saves Luffy from Kaido

One Piece Episode 1018 has finally been released, but fans might be slightly disappointed.

The anime has largely kept its focus on the rooftop for the past several episodes. Of course, fans don't mind it in the slightest.

Roof Piece has been a major highlight for anime fans. It's been a fierce battle on top of the Skull Dome. Kaido and Big Mom didn't expect the Worst Generation to put up such a great fight.

Unfortunately, there is quite a lot of padding in One Piece Episode 1018. This is especially true in the first part of the episode. Of course, Toei Animation might be saving their efforts for the next episode.

There is a lot to unpack in One Piece Episode 1018, so here's a comprehensive review

One Piece Episode 1018: Luffy lands devastating blows

Luffy begins right where he left off in the previous episode. He continues to attack Kaido with his Gear Fourth punches via Gomu Gomu no Kong Gatling. This entire sequence goes on for a while, complete with still images of reaction shots. Again, this lasts for a few minutes.

However, the Straw Hat ends up tiring out and falls to the ground below. Zoro goes after his captain right away.

The rest of the Worst Generation are immediately worried since they are a man down. They then turn their attention to Big Mom, who begins laughing at their misfortunes. Trafalgar Law acts quickly by using Counter Shock on her.

One Piece Episode 1018 marks the first time she has been majorly damaged in the fight.

One Piece Episode 1018: Kaido launches a counterattack

One Piece News @0nePieceNews_ L'épisode 1018 de One Piece a adapté 16 pages du chapitre 1003 !



L'écart entre l'anime et le manga est de 46 chapitres avec le chapitre 1049 ! L'épisode 1018 de One Piece a adapté 16 pages du chapitre 1003 !L'écart entre l'anime et le manga est de 46 chapitres avec le chapitre 1049 ! https://t.co/fb4oQq2TMT

Predictably, Kaido wasn't going to stay down for too long. He uses his Tatsumaki attack, which blows everybody away with powerful tornadoes. Eustass Kid and his giant mecha robot are taken apart in the process.

Luffy is caught in a windy torrent, heading straight for Kaido's mouth. Fortunately, Zoro manages to save him before he gets eaten. The swordsman pierces through the dragon's scales with a special technique, Kokujo: O Tatsumaki. Kaido finally realizes that Zoro is using Oden's sword, Enma.

The dragon then unleashes a stronger variation of his previous move, entitled Tatsumaki Kaifu. The wind blades start flying in multiple directions, making it very difficult for the Worst Generation to dodge.

One Piece Episode 1018: The CP0 takes a look at the numbers

This mysterious agent has yet to be named (Image via Toei Animation)

Shortly after Kaido's vicious attacks, the episode turns its attention to the CP0 agents. They discuss various events that already happened in the Onigashima Raid, including Orochi's decapitation.

After tallying up the numbers, the main CP0 agent concludes that the battle is still one-sided. The Beasts Pirates had 30,000 members, although 3,000 have fallen. Some of this was Queen's doing, thanks to his indiscriminate use of the Ice Oni virus. Meanwhile, the alliance has 5,400 samurai, with 400 going down already.

The episode ends with a brief glimpse at Kaido's hybrid form, although he could hardly be seen. Both Yonko are starting to have fun in this fight.

One Piece Episode 1018: Final thoughts

GalaxyMandos316🇺🇸🏴‍☠️ @thisraidrmando2 Looking forward to watching Episode 1018. @OnePieceAnime Big Momma is in for the "shock" of her life!!Looking forward to watching Episode 1018. #onepiece @OnePieceAnime Big Momma is in for the "shock" of her life!! ⚡👀 Looking forward to watching Episode 1018. #onepiece https://t.co/d0UdpOd51t

Toei Animation has significantly upped their production value ever since the Straw Hats landed in Wano Country. The Onigashima Raid offers some of the most visually stunning moments in the anime's history. Beyond the thick outlines and vibrant colors, it's the exciting action that draws the fanbase's attention.

Sadly, One Piece Episode 1018 felt more like a breather. The overuse of still images and lack of fluid animation hurt this episode. Hopefully, the next one will be far more exciting.

The Worst Generation is still clearly outmatched by the Yonko. Most of their combined attacks would've defeated anybody else, yet these monsters kept fighting like nothing happened. Nonetheless, the Worst Generation put up a very impressive showing.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh