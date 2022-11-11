One Piece Episode 1040: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

One Piece Episode 1040 is set to release on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at 9:30 AM JST. Following Episode 1039’s cliffhanger, lore-centric ending, fans are incredibly anxious to watch Episode 1040, and even more anxious to learn anything about what it will cover.

Unfortunately, no such spoilers for the upcoming episode are available as of this article’s writing. With the episode’s release only days away, it also seems likely that no spoiler information whatsoever for One Piece Episode 1040 will be released anytime soon.

However, fans do at least have all the release information for the upcoming episode readily available.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for One Piece Episode 1040, as well as speculates on what to expect and more.

One Piece Episode 1040 likely to focus on Jinbe vs. Who’s-Who

Release date and time, where to watch

One Piece Episode 1040 is set to air on local Japanese syndication at 9:30 AM JST on Sunday, November 13, 2022. The exact time will vary by region and time zone.

International fans can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly 90 minutes after the episode airs in Japan. Funimation is still hosting episodes for its customers, although the delay is substantially longer.

One Piece Episode 1040 will be available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6 PM, Saturday, November 12

Eastern Standard Time: 9 PM, Saturday, November 12

Greenwich Mean Time: 2 AM, Sunday, November 13

Central European Time: 3 AM, Sunday, November 13

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 AM, Sunday, November 13

Philippine Standard Time: 10 AM, Sunday, November 13

Japanese Standard Time: 11 AM, Sunday, November 13

Australia Central Standard Time: 11:30 AM, Sunday, November 13

What to expect?

One of the most likely opening sequences for One Piece Episode 1040 is a continuation of the Jinbe versus Who’s-Who fight. With the latter seemingly making things personal by sharing his relationship with Monkey D. Luffy via the Gum-Gum Fruit, it's the perfect opportunity for Jinbe to fight for his captain, having just officially joined the crew.

Fans will also likely continue to see the various Gifters throughout Onigashima continue to betray the Animal Kingdom Pirates, thanks to the effects of Otama’s Devil Fruit. Having turned the tide of battle dramatically in the first wave of traitors, this will likely continue to occur until the rebel alliance forces are on even ground with the Animal Kingdom Pirates.

There’s also the matter of Yamato versus Kaido, which the previous episode surprisingly did not continue with following the fight’s start at the end of Episode 1038. While not certain, fans can likely expect One Piece Episode 1040 to return to this fight in some capacity, even briefly.

Finally, fans will likely not see any major update on Luffy’s status in One Piece Episode 1040. With his being off of Onigashima currently, it's clear that series author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda is trying to spend time wrapping up the various other fights. As a result, fans can expect Luffy to be taking a backseat role to current conflicts until most have been fully resolved.

Follow along for more One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary comes to an end.

