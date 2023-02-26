One Piece episode 1053: Sanji's backstory, fully explained

One Piece episode 1053 was released on Sunday, February 24, 2023, at 9.30 am JST, focusing on an episode involving Vinsmoke Sanji. Within the episode, fans saw some harsh changes start to take place within Sanji’s body, suggesting to the Straw Hat chef that the modifications his father once made may finally be taking effect.

While this was undoubtedly an engaging aspect of One Piece episode 1053, fans seemed confused about the modifications that Sanji referenced. With the blond pirate’s full backstory having been over 200 episodes ago during the Whole Cake Island arc, it’s understandable that fans are a tad hazy on the details.

One Piece episode 1053 references moments of Sanji’s past that fans thought were dead and gone

Sanji perfect shots @sanjiscreens Sanji - One piece episode 1052 Sanji - One piece episode 1052 https://t.co/tx9J78O995

Long before One Piece episode 1053, Sanji was born into the Vinsmoke family, the ruling family of the North Blue’s Germa Kingdom. He was born on the same day as his three brothers, being the third son of the family and making him the kingdom’s third prince. Princess Reiju, Prince Ichiji, and Prince Niji were older than him, while Prince Yonji was his younger brother.

Sanji’s father, Vinsmoke Judge, had planned to genetically enhance all three of them before their births to give them superhuman abilities without emotions. The plan aimed to turn them into perfect super soldiers for the future, courageous in the face of death and uncompassionate in the face of their enemies.

It was these modifications that Sanji referenced in One Piece episode 1053, which was earlier thought to be executed. This was due to the interference of his mother, Vinsmoke Sora, who took a drug to ensure that they would grow as normal humans with emotions.

Melony🍈 @MelonTeee ah I forgot about this, so Sanji did indeed always have the mutations present in his blood, they just for some reason didn't kick in when he was a child (possibly due to his mum's influence), but what I'm taking from this is Sanji's blood has the potential to become unstable so ah I forgot about this, so Sanji did indeed always have the mutations present in his blood, they just for some reason didn't kick in when he was a child (possibly due to his mum's influence), but what I'm taking from this is Sanji's blood has the potential to become unstable so👍 https://t.co/nkCxolg1yO

However, the drug only worked on Sanji, with Ichiji, Niji, and Yonji all being as modified as Judge had planned for. The difference between Sanji and his brothers is especially highlighted during the Whole Cake Island arc. Unfortunately, while Sora was successful in saving one of her sons, it was at the cost of weakening her own health beyond recuperation.

The lack of modifications that Sanji referenced in One Piece episode 1053 also resulted in unforeseen consequences for his own life. The blond Straw Hat was incessantly bullied by his brothers as a young child due to his lack of modifications. While his siblings excelled at exercises and training, Sanji lagged behind because he was a normal human with no modifications whatsoever.

Unfortunately, Vinsmoke Judge didn’t let Sanji off the hook, pushing his son to train even harder to catch up to his siblings. However, this proved unsuccessful, with Judge eventually giving up on Sanji and erasing his existence by locking him in a dungeon within their castle. Eventually, Reiju freed him and helped him escape, resulting in him meeting Red-Leg Zeff and, much later on, Luffy and the Straw Hats.

Thus, Sanji’s concern in One Piece episode 1053 regarding his body modifications stems from the sacrifice his mother made for him, as well as the punishment he endured from his family. If these modifications awaken within Sanji as he fights Queen, then it takes away from him all he and his mother suffered through to ensure he lives as a normal human.

