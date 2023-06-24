One Piece episode 1066: Why Law and Kid's Awakenings are key to defeating Big Mom

As has been teased by producers and animators in recent weeks, One Piece episode 1066 is set to show the finale of Trafalgar Law and Eustass Kid’s fight against Big Mom. Despite being seemingly outmatched by the powerhouse Yonko, who is known among fans as one of the coolest characters in the series, fans have faith that the pair will prove victorious.

That being said, this faith is (on the surface) given without much to justify it. After all, Law and Kid were exiled from the rooftop fight against Kaido by Luffy and are taking on one Yonko together, whereas Luffy is in a one-on-one fight with another. As a result, fans are unsure of what to expect from One Piece episode 1066.

While this article won’t cover any spoilers for the fight as it will play out in One Piece episode 1066, it is worth analyzing what Law and Kid have up their sleeves. Likewise, two key recently displayed abilities by the pair stand out as invaluable tools to aid in their efforts of slaying this supposed beast of a pirate.

Law and Kid may rely heavily on their Awakenings in One Piece Episode 1066 as they try to put Big Mom away

As seen prior to One Piece episode 1066, Law and Kid have both been confirmed to have Awakened their Devil Fruit powers, granting them new abilities. While the abilities demonstrated so far have been relatively mundane, the two are undoubtedly saving their trump cards for the final moments. Moreover, even these fairly basic abilities have already proven useful.

For example, Kid’s ability to apply magnetic charges to different objects has already proven capable of restricting Big Mom’s movement. With some of her Homies being made of metal, including her sword Napoleon, this ability could play a significant role in limiting her and her soldiers’ abilities to attack Law and Kid.

Law’s K-Room ability has also proven incredibly useful heading into One Piece episode 1066, allowing him to launch long-range attacks without setting up a large and obvious Room. Combined with his Anesthesia and Shock Wille techniques, Law is able to damage his opponents from the inside out without getting into close-quarters combat with them.

Henry Thurlow @henry_thurlow "Big Mom" was first introduced over 10 years ago in One Piece episode 571.

In other words, with the powers the two have already shown, they have a clear means of restraining and attacking Big Mom without putting themselves in harm’s way. That being said, it’s certain that Big Mom also has some tricks up her sleeve that will help her further counteract the two’s Awakenings, in addition to her incredible strength and endurance.

However, Law’s Awakening specifically provides him and Kid with a way of bypassing Big Mom’s incredible physical strength and endurance. With his K-Room technique, One Piece episode 1066 will likely see him launch a new and devastating attack on Big Mom’s internal organs, somewhat bypassing her incredible endurance.

Kid can also use his Awakening to assign polar charges to Big Mom and other massive objects he creates, such as his Punk Corna Dio, which he constructed in the previous episode. By having Big Mom magnetically smash into these objects, Kid can amplify how much he damages her by drastic amounts, further wearing her down and setting him and Law up for a win.

