One Piece episode 1083: Buggy establishes the Cross Guild, Kid mentions a mysterious individual, and Luffy is ready to set sail

One Piece episode 1083, titled The World That Moves On! A New Organization, Cross Guild, was released on Sunday, November 12, 2023, in Japan. The Wano arc is almost nearing its conclusion, with Luffy having established himself as an Emperor of the sea.

However, the episode will likely bring to focus the activities of another Emperor, Buggy. The stakes were raised in the previous episode, where Emperor Shanks was seen in action, using only his Haki to prevent Admiral Ryokugyu from pursuing Luffy.

At the same time, Robin discovered Tenguyama’s true identity, located a Road Poneglyph, confirmed the presence of the ancient weapon Pluton in Wano, and delved into Wano’s history. In One Piece episode 1083, fans can expect to see all this info being disclosed. However, more importantly, the Straw Hats will be seen all rested and geared up for their next adventure.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Piece series.

The Straw Hats prepare to leave Wano in One Piece episode 1083

Carrot has a new responsibility

Carrot as seen in One Piece episode 1083 (Image via Toei)

In One Piece episode 1083, Kinemon and Kiku rushed to meet Raizo and Shinobu, who had been drained by Ryokugyu. However, there was nothing to fear, as Chopper had already started treating them.

Everyone was aware that, with Kaido gone, more infiltrators could be expected. Thus, Inuarashi and Nekomamushi decided to remain in Wano to protect Momonosuke. So, they appointed Carrot as the next ruler of the Mokomo Dukedom.

Sukiyaki meets his grandchildren

Hiyori, Sukiyaki, and Momonosuke as seen in One Piece episode 1083 (Image via Toei)

In One Piece episode 1083, Sukiyaki, who had so far remained disguised as Tenguyama, disclosed to Momonosuke and Hiyori that he is their grandfather.

The siblings, realizing that they still have a relative alive, even after the death of their parents, burst into tears. Sukiyaki then requested to be allowed to live anonymously.

The Straw Hats learn about Pluton

Franky as seen in One Piece episode 1083 (Image via Toei)

In One Piece episode 1083, Robin informed her crewmates that Pluton is in Wano. Franky was the most shocked by the news because he had burned the blueprints back in Enies Lobby. The question remained about why Oden would have wanted to unleash that ancient weapon.

Caribou, meanwhile, overheard the conversation and was eager to share the news with someone, though their identity was not disclosed in this episode.

The Straw Hats are ready to set sail

Law, Luffy, and Kid as seen in One Piece episode 1083 (Image via Toei Animation)

A few days later, at the Tokage port in Udon, Kid, Law, and Luffy decided to sail although in different directions. Kid revealed that Emperor Buggy, with Crocodile and Mihawk as subordinates, had started a company called Cross Guild, which issued bounties on the Marines. This meant that Navy soldiers, like pirates, would have to be on the lookout for bounty hunters.

Before setting off, Kid expressed interest in pursuing a man with a burn scar. While Luffy had no clue about this mysterious person, Law's expression turned grim at his mention.

One Piece episode 1083 then cut to the Flower Capital, where Kin'emon and Momonosuke desperately looked for the Straw Hats, before realizing they had left without meeting them. They encountered Yamato on the way, who said he was ready to meet Luffy. He also declared his decision to start living like Oden.

One Piece episode 1082 recap

Ryokugyu as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei)

In the previous episode, the Nine Red Scabbards and Momonosuke found themselves struggling against Ryokugyu, who continued to display the powers of his Woods-Woods Devil Fruit. Determined to protect his country, Momonosuke replicated Kaido's Bolo Breath, setting Ryokugyu on fire.

However, this was not enough to stop the Admiral, who regenerated immediately. Disapproving of his actions, Shanks used Conqueror's Haki to force a retreat.

Meanwhile, Sukiyaki led Robin and Law underground, where they discovered a Road Poneglyph, which was likely to lead them to Laugh Tale. They also saw a city submerged underwater. This was the original Wano from 800 years ago, which had sunk due to the walls preventing rainwater from draining.

Sukiyaki further revealed that the ancient weapon Pluton was located in Wano. However, it can only be accessed if the country's borders are opened.

