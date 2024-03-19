One Piece Episode 1098: Release Date and Time, Where to Watch, and More

One Piece Episode 1098 is set to release on Sunday, March 24, 2024 at 9:30AM JST according to the official Crunchyroll website. With the series set to revisit the aftermath of the Oharan Genocide, fans are incredibly excited to learn what the fallout of this integral event in the series’ lore and world history was.

Unfortunately, fans aren’t yet sure on exactly what the upcoming episode will cover, as there is no spoiler information currently available for One Piece Episode 1098 as of this article’s writing. Nevertheless, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated episode, and are expecting a momentous and enthralling introduction to the new arc.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for One Piece Episode 1098, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

One Piece Episode 1098 release date and time

Fans learn of Monkey D. Dragon's origins as the Revolutionary Army's founder heading into One Piece Episode 1098 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece Episode 1098 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:30AM JST on Sunday, March 24, 2024. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available Sunday morning locally. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

One Piece Episode 1098 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 4:30PM, Saturday, March 23, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 7:30PM, Saturday, March 23, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 12:30AM, Sunday, March 24, 2024 Central European Time 1:30AM, Sunday, March 24, 2024 Indian Standard Time 6AM, Sunday, March 24, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 8:30AM, Sunday, March 24, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 9:30AM, Sunday, March 24, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 11AM, Sunday, March 24, 2024

One Piece Episode 1098 where to watch

Bonney is set to exact her revenge on Dr. Vegapunk heading into One Piece Episode 1098 (Image via Toei Animation)

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll or Netflix after the episode airs in Japan. With Netflix streaming the Egghead arc as it releases in Japan, either of the above two platforms will allow fans to see the newest episode. However, it’s unclear if Netflix will continue streaming the series’ latest and greatest entries past the conclusion of the Egghead arc at the time of this article’s writing.

One Piece Episode 1097 recap

Expand Tweet

One Piece Episode 1097 began with a flashback to the island of Ohara shortly after its Buster Call. A young Dr. Vegapunk is seen watching various Giants fishing books out of the island’s lake. As he went to speak with them, Monkey D. Dragon called out to him. It was revealed the two were friends both with each other and with Professor Clover. This was also where Dragon came up with the idea for the Revolutionary Army, asking Dr. Vegapunk to join.

However, he declined on the grounds of Dragon not having the funds to let him do the research he’d want to. Focus then returned to the present, where the Straw Hats were shown to be shocked at these revelations. Robin then asked if the Giant with bandages all over his body Dr. Vegapunk heard of that day was Jaguar D. Saul, which Vegapunk Shaka confirmed. She began crying at this revelation, while Shaka led the others to a screen showing Luffy’s group.

The episode then showed Luffy’s group having met up with Dr. Vegapunk, who was revealed to be a Brain-Brain Fruit user. However, his brain grew so massive that he removed it and stored it in the Punk Records system, which the apple antenna on his head connected to. He also explained his Satellites to the group. The episode ended with Bonney attempting to enact revenge on him but fainting due to some bugs, as Luffy asked about the robot and CP0 arrived.

One Piece Episode 1098 what to expect (speculative)

Expand Tweet

With CP0 being shown to have all but arrived at Egghead Island in the prior installment’s final moments, One Piece Episode 1098 should see them actually make landfall by its end. Before this, however, fans can expect Dr. Vegapunk to answer Luffy’s question and begin elaborating on the ancient robot seen on Egghead Island.

Episode 1098 should also see Dr. Vegapunk offer his thoughts on his relationship with Jewelry Bonney and her father Bartholomew Kuma, especially with their confrontation imminent. While the exact nature of their relationship is unclear currently, Bonney clearly feels wronged in some way with respect to her father’s ultimate fate at the Marine scientist’s hands.

Related links

One Piece Episode 1097 highlights

One Piece episode 1096: Who are the New Giant Warrior Pirates? Explained

When does the latest One Piece episode come out? Explained

One Piece episode 1097 links Dragon and Luffy with a nice father-and-son parallel