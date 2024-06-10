One Piece episode 1109: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

One Piece episode 1109 is set to release on Sunday, June 23, 2024, at 9:30 am JST, according to the series’ official X account. With the previous episode confirming a traitor lurks as the other Seraphim attack, fans are expecting some major fights to begin in the coming installment for the television anime series.

Unfortunately, it’s unlikely that One Piece episode 1109 leaks early in any capacity or degree before the aforementioned official release date and time. However, fans thankfully know exactly when the series’ upcoming installment will be released thanks to a post from the franchise’s official X account.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for One Piece episode 1109, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

One Piece episode 1109: Release date and time

Lucci and Kaku seem set to team with Luffy and Zoro in One Piece episode 1109 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1109 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:30 am JST on Sunday, June 23, 2024. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available Sunday morning locally. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Episode 1109 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 5:30 pm, Saturday, June 22, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 8:30 pm, Saturday, June 22, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 12:30 am, Sunday, June 23, 2024 Central European Time 1:30 am, Sunday, June 23, 2024 Indian Standard Time 6 am, Sunday, June 23, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 8:30 am, Sunday, June 23, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 9:30 am, Sunday, June 23, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 11 am, Sunday, June 23, 2024

One Piece episode 1109: Where to watch

One Piece episode 1109 could see Dr. Vegapunk reveal who the traitor is (Image via Toei Animation)

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll or Netflix after the episode airs in Japan. With Netflix streaming the Egghead arc as it releases in Japan, either of the above two platforms will allow fans to see the newest episode.

However, it’s unclear if Netflix will continue streaming the series’ latest and greatest entries past the conclusion of the Egghead arc at the time of this article’s writing.

One Piece episode 1108 recap

One Piece episode 1108 began with a focus on the S-Snake Seraphim, who had recently ambushed Franky’s group. She first turned Vegapunk York into stone before advancing towards Vegapunk Lilith and the others.

Franky tried to fight her, but Lilith stopped him due to knowing how strong the Seraphim was. Focus then shifted to Zoro, who saw S-Bear and S-Hawk appear and attack him, Rob Lucci, and Kaku, even with the latter pair being unconscious.

Vegapunk Shaka tried stopping them, but couldn’t, leading him to conclude that one of the Vegapunks was ordering them. Likewise, it explained why communications were down and they were trapped in the Labo-Phase. Lucci and Kaku then woke back up and proposed a truce, which led Zoro and Luffy to be repulsed by the idea. It was also revealed that several Cipher Pol agents sent to Egghead on prior trips were being held captive in the Labo-Phase’s basement.

This led to the reveal that Dr. Vegapunk himself was imprisoned with them, with the scientist wondering if his Poneglyph research was leaked to the World Government. This shifted focus to the 100+ Marine ships headed to Egghead Island. Meanwhile, Sentomaru urged everyone to flee the island out of fear for something worse than Ohara happening at Egghead, with the episode ending on him musing on this.

One Piece episode 1109: What to expect (speculative)

With Shaka confirming that someone on Egghead has betrayed them, One Piece episode 1109 should begin a whodunit-esque mystery to figure out exactly who this traitor is. Likewise, a focus on Dr. Vegapunk should be helpful here since the traitor was presumably the one who imprisoned him.

However, before that, episode 1109 will likely see Franky’s group and Zoro and Luffy’s group deal with the respective Seraphim which are currently attacking them. While Zoro and co should be fine, Franky’s group is woefully underpowered and unequipped to deal with a Seraphim in their current form.

