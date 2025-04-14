One Piece episode 1126: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

One Piece episode 1126 is set to release on Sunday, April 20, 2025 at 11:15 PM Japanese Standard Time per the latest official release information. Following Luffy’s confrontation and provocation of Admiral Kizaru, fans are incredibly excited to bear witness to one of the series’ most highly anticipated rematches ever.

Unfortunately, a lack of pre-release anime spoilers is all but guaranteed. However, fans do have official release information for One Piece episode 1126, and a good idea of what to expect from the upcoming installment.

One Piece episode 1126 release date and time

Zoro should get a chance to shine in One Piece episode 1126 via his fight with Rob Lucci (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1126 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 11:15 PM JST on Sunday, April 20, 2025. For most international fans, this means a release sometime during the day on Saturday locally, with only a select few timezones instead seeing the episode air early in the morning on Monday, April 21. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

One Piece episode 1126 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 7:15AM, Sunday, April 20, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 10:15AM, Sunday, April 20, 2025 British Summer Time 3:15PM, Sunday, April 20, 2025 Central European Summer Time 4:15PM, Sunday, April 20, 2025 Indian Standard Time 7:45PM, Sunday, April 20, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 10:15PM, Sunday, April 20, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 11:15PM, Sunday, April 20, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:45PM, Sunday, April 20, 2025

One Piece episode 1126 where to watch

Kizaru's strength will likely convince Luffy to activate Gear 5 in One Piece episode 1126 (Image via Toei Animation)

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll or Netflix after the episode airs in Japan. Netflix's decision to stream the Egghead Arc without major dely gives fans flexibility to use either of the above two platforms to see the newest episode. While Netflix is streaming the Egghead Arc weekly as it airs, it's unclear as of this article's writing whether or not the platform will stream future arcs in the final saga as well.

One Piece episode 1125 recap

One Piece episode 1125 began with Kizaru attacking Sentomaru, who stopped the former’s attack. However, the Marine Admiral followed this up by constantly cornering him and building speed until Sentomaru couldn’t track him anymore. Kizaru spent this time musing on his first time meeting him with Dr. Vegapunk when he was just a child. A flashback played out seeing Vegapunk hire Sentomaru so the latter could eat rice balls, ending after this.

In the present, Kizaru grew annoyed with Sentomaru’s constant evasions, deciding to deliver a finishing blow after catching his former friend off guard. He then took Sentomaru’s Pacifista authority chip, ordering the Mark III units to attack the weaponized Sea Beasts. While the Straw Hats showed concern, the Vegapunk Satellites honored Sentomaru’s sacrifice by focusing on cracking the Frontier Dome defense system password.

Rob Lucci saw an opportunity to kill Dr. Vegapunk here, attempting to do so with a finger pistol; however, Stussy put herself between him and the genius scientist, saving his life. Zoro then forced Lucci outside the lab by attacking him while Sanji trapped Kaku inside a bubble. Kizaru then used his Devil Fruit to enter the Punk Records area, being spotted by the Straw Hats. The episode ended with Luffy confronting Kizaru, saying they had finally gotten 100 times stronger.

One Piece episode 1126 what to expect (speculative)

One Piece episode 1126 is all but guaranteed to open up with a continued focus on Luffy’s rematch with Kizaru. After parroting the words Kizaru said to him at Sabaody Archipelago two years prior, Luffy will likely try to deliver a knockout blow quickly to prove a point. Unfortunately, Kizaru’s speed and reflexes should allow him to dodge this, but only narrowly so, further proving Luffy’s point.

Focus should then briefly shift to the Labo-Phase, where an update on Stussy’s condition should be given. Kaku will likely try to reason with Sanji and the Straw Hats, but to no avail as a brief focus is given to the start of Zoro and Lucci’s fight. The episode should end by returning focus to Luffy versus Kizaru, the former choosing to go into Gear 5 in the final scenes.

