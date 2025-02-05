One Piece fans may finally know what the titular treasure is following chapter 1138

One Piece chapter 1138 was released on February 3, 2025. The mural introduced in this chapter revealed a lot, but it also made fans rethink many things. One such thing was the truth about the final treasure, the One Piece, which the Roger Pirates laughed at and which fans presumed JoyBoy left behind after the Void Century War.

The mural pictured two personas fighting as the larger one was holding the 'Sun' in its hand. As deciphered, the larger being might be Imu, and the smaller one might be Luffy or JoyBoy. This emphasized the importance of the 'Sun,' hinting that it might be the final treasure that Imu stole from the Ancient Kingdom and JoyBoy hid from the world.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the One Piece manga series and has the author's opinion.

One Piece: Exploring the true nature of the final treasure

The mural as seen in the manga (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

One Piece chapter 1138 ended with a double spread that, according to Ripley, was graffiti drawn by children from the past. However, as explained in the Harley texts and Franky's reaction, this mural might have a bigger meaning. Not only that, this mural might signify the entire past and also indicate the upcoming future.

One such detail about the future was present on the mural's left side, showcasing a war between different species and a large entity holding the 'Sun.' As obvious from the designs, the different species were the different races in the series, like the mermaids, and the one fighting upfront was Luffy or JoyBoy (depending on which war these drawings signified).

On the other hand, the dominant identity might be Imu, the Supreme Leader of the World Government. The main emphasis in this situation would be what Imu was holding in this mural. What might seem like a 'Sun' from the outside might be an unlimited source of energy, which Vegapunk dreamt of achieving when he was alive.

Mother Flame as seen in the manga (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

The 'Sun' Imu was holding might be the perfected form of the Mother Flame (which Imu used to destroy the Lulusia Kingdom). The reason could be that the Ancient Kingdom used the 'Sun' to become technologically advanced during ancient times, and Imu stole it. However, a short time afterward, JoyBoy retrieved it and hid it so that no one could find it.

Thus, the true Mother Flame is the final treasure that would fit the theme of 'unlimited riches,' as Roger stated in his final words to the world. Imu holding it would mean that before the world, the World Government might get its hands on the 'One Piece,' resulting in a final all-out war between the good side (the races of the world) and the evil side (the World Government).

Analysis and final thoughts

Luffy and Imu as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Firstly, take this article with a huge grain of salt, as it deciphered vague drawings based on popular fandom thoughts. However, given its backing by canon material, it does have a chance of becoming true. This theory could also be backed by the Harley Texts, which signified the 'Sun' as a tool of war, and as seen above, this might indeed be true.

