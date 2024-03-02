One Piece: Luffy easily defeating Saturn and Kizaru will only spell doom for the Final Saga

With the introduction of Saint Jaygarcia Saturn into the latest story of One Piece, expectations for the final saga were raised even higher. Fans expected significant developments from Saturn, considering his position among the Five Elders, who hold the highest authority on the Grand Line. As the chapters progress, it becomes evident that Luffy is easily overpowering Jaygarcia Saturn.

Fans think that this could be another walk in the park for the Straw Hat. Similarly, Kizaru is also being swiftly dealt with, which might seem advantageous at first glance but could ultimately undermine the narrative of One Piece. Although this series focuses on Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hats, the antagonists are also a key part of the entire premise.

Some villains made their names due to their persistence, and some were utterly forgotten due to their unimpressive performance. In this article, these two examples will be compared to prove why Saturn and Kizaru being easy opponents is bad for the final saga of One Piece.

Disclaimer: The article contains potential spoilers from the One Piece manga series and might contain the author's opinion.

Proving why the easy dismissal of Kizaru and Saturn could be a spell doom for the Final Saga of One Piece

In One Piece chapter 233, five elderly people who stayed at The Holy Land of Mary Geoise were revealed. These were the Five Elders who ruled over the World Government, and only Imu surpassed them in superiority on the Grand Line.

The Five Elders remained a mystery in the series until the Egghead Arc in 2022, where one of the Five Elders, Saint Jaygarcia Saturn, made a surprise entry on Egghead Island. He made his solo appearance in chapter 1094 and was accompanied by one of the Three Admirals, Kizaru.

Saturn's one appearance on Egghead Island was bizarre as his lower body was that of a spider, and his head had horns sticking out of it. As the chapters progressed, fans were impressed to see Saturn's remarkable regenerative abilities and intimidating aura. But he still hadn't displayed any battle potential.

In One Piece chapter 1108, Saturn decides to take things seriously as Luffy's Gear 5 takes over the current situation. He transformed into a form that was devoid of humanity. He had the body of a spider, with only his head being that of a human. Fans had expected him to turn the tides on Egghead Island immediately, but at the end of this chapter, he was taken over by Saturn.

As things stand right now, Jaygarcia Saturn's true potential as a warrior cannot be calculated. But fans speculate that Saturn could be another easy opponent for Luffy, and this situation wouldn't suit well for the final saga of the series. The final saga should have tension, an anticipation that would drive fans wild, and that tension could only come if Saturn gives Luffy a run for his money.

Arcs like Dressrosa, Arabasta, and other related arcs are still known to this day because the villains in these arcs created tension in the fandom. Fans wanted to see Luffy win against these villains, making the arcs more enjoyable. On the other hand, some arcs were underwhelming due to weak villains that didn't create that much fun for the fans.

Luffy vs. Donquixote Doflamingo

Luffy (left) and Doflamingo (right) as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One of the examples that can be taken in this case is the fight between Luffy and Doflamingo during the Dressrosa Arc. Doflamingo was a Warlord of the Sea at that time.

This fight also marked the arrival of Luffy's fourth gear's first form, the Bounceman. This battle was one of the best fights in One Piece as Luffy was cornered by Doflamingo, which led to him showcasing his trump card, the fourth gear. Doflamingo's wise tactics during this battle created tension between fans as they kept hoping for the protagonist's win.

Luffy vs. Foxy

Luffy (left) and Foxy (right) as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One of the examples of an easy villain is Foxy, who appeared during the Long Ring Long Land Arc. Foxy was a man of mischievous tricks, which led to the Straw Hats fighting him. Although most fans mistake this arc as filler, it is part of the main storyline and is considered one of the most insignificant arcs.

The arc involved Luffy fooling around with Foxy in his Davy Back games. Foxy had a decent devil fruit ability, but he didn't establish it in a way that created anticipation amongst the fans. Due to this, he remains one of the weakest antagonists of the series, according to fans.

So, as the series continues its final saga and Saturn's big status as one of the biggest powers of Grand Line still stands, Saturn being an easy opponent for Luffy could make the story lose its flair.

Final thoughts

As discussed in the article, the easy dismissal of one of the strongest Admirals and a person with the highest authority in the World Government could turn out bad for the image of the series.

From the start of the series, One Piece has been consistent regarding the character development of its villains. If Saturn was supposed to be a weak villain, he would have been foreshadowed as one. As he stands with the Five Elders, he needs to give the Straw Hat a tough time to maintain the constant story progression.

