One Piece: Luffy's greatest ally against the Gorosei will be one he met at the start of the Egghead arc

Chapter 1109 of author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s globally beloved One Piece manga series was released earlier this weekend, bringing with it the unfortunate news of a break week for the series. While certainly unfortunate news, Oda did thankfully leave fans with plenty of exciting teases and developments to discuss in the meantime.

The most noteworthy of these recent One Piece developments is none other than Saint Jaygarcia Saturn’s apparent summoning of the other Gorosei to Egghead Island. Their intent here seems to be locating and destroying the source signal of Dr. Vegapunk’s broadcast in order to stop whatever information he’s preparing to share from leaking to the world.

However, the more immediate concern for One Piece fans is the fact that protagonist Monkey D. Luffy must now fight all five of the Gorosei members by himself. Even if Sanji heads back to support him and Dorry and Brogy arrive, the group is still left one short in the numbers game. Thankfully, their final ally is also set to be their greatest in the coming fight, and it’s someone (or rather, something) who Luffy met at the start of the Egghead arc.

One Piece’s ancient robot finally set to spring into action with the sudden arrival of the Gorosei

Why the ancient robot is Luffy’s greatest ally, explained

Throughout the entirety of One Piece’s Egghead arc, the ancient robot which Dr. Vegapunk was unable to revive has slowly roused and moved to the sound of the Drums of Liberation, which come from Luffy’s Gear 5 form. In other words, it seems the ancient robot is drawn to the Drums of Liberation, whether by design or some other yet explained phenomenon.

As a result, it seems likely that the ancient robot (whom fans haven’t seen for quite some time) will head towards Luffy and join him and the others mentioned above in the coming battle. Not only that, it will likely be shown that the ancient robot is Luffy’s strongest and greatest ally in the coming battle because he was designed to fight the Gorosei’s Devil Fruit forms.

As Dr. Vegapunk explained earlier in One Piece’s Egghead arc, the ancient robot previously appeared 200 years ago without warning and attacked Mariejois. While the robot did run out of energy before causing any damage, its choice of target seems oddly specific and worth diving into considering recent developments. This is especially true considering that the ancient robot is said to have originally been created roughly 900 years ago, during the Void Century.

Likewise, it’s already confirmed that Luffy’s Mythical Zoan-type Human-Human Fruit, Model: Nika Devil Fruit existed at the time. This is further supported by the robot’s responses to the Drums of Liberation, which are caused by Luffy tapping into his Fruit’s true nature. With this in mind, it’s entirely possible that the Gorosei’s Devil Fruits also existed at the time, and that the ancient robot was programmed to target and follow their powers and energies as well.

This would explain its attack on Mariejois, the motivation for which is still unclear as of this article’s writing. It would also explain why the ancient robot is so big, since it would need to match up with the monstrous size of the Gorosei’s Devil Fruit forms. In other words, it seems that the ancient robot was specifically built in One Piece’s ancient past in order to combat the Gorosei’s specific Devil Fruits, undoubtedly making it Luffy’s greatest ally in the fight to come.

