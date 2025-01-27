One Piece: Major predictions for chapter 1138 spoilers

With Figarland Shamrock officially introduced and confirmed as the new Holy Knights leader, One Piece fans are expecting the series to continue exploring his identity and goals. While this won’t be the only focus of the upcoming installment, chapter 1138 is predominantly expected to spend a majority of its time furthering their conversation.

However, fans have no way to verify this as of this article’s writing, with reputable spoilers and leaks for One Piece chapter 1138 unavailable as of this article’s writing. Likewise, spoilers are never guaranteed, and thus shouldn’t be counted on as definitively coming given their illicit nature and recent Japanese legal efforts to eliminate spoiler processes.

Thankfully, there are a few likely story beats and motions that One Piece chapter 1138 should go through which will further establish the Elbaph Arc’s main conflict. This will likely be done via a continued focus on Holy Knights Figarland Shamrock and Gunko, whose communications with Mariejois should confirm their group as the arc’s antagonists.

One Piece likely to establish Holy Knights as Elbaph Arc’s antagonists in next issue

One Piece chapter 1138 should begin with a continued focus on Gunko and Shamrock as they contact Mariejois. They’ll likely contact the Gorosei, or at least Figarland Garling of the Gorosei specifically. This conversation should see him update Mariejois and the World Government on the status of their mission in Elbaph, which is that it’s going poorly. This should prompt the Gorosei to authorize a change in tactic, or in other words, a full invasion by the Holy Knights.

This conversation will likely take up a significant chunk of the issue, also revealing key details about Shamrock, Garling, and the Figarland family in the process. Once the conversation ends, Shamrock should allude to the other Holy Knights arriving imminently, likely via the same method Shamrock and Gunko used to come to Elbaph. In turn, this should prompt a shift in focus to the Romance Dawn Trio and Road in Aurust Castle.

One Piece chapter 1138 should see the two Giants whom Shamrock and Gunko attacked be woken up by Luffy and co in a daze. However, as they begin explaining what happened, they’ll likely accuse Luffy of being a traitor since they previously assumed the pair of Holy Knights were actually Straw Hat Pirates. Road’s words to the pair should resolve the situation quickly as he explains that everyone in Luffy’s crew is currently accounted for.

It’s at this point that Road and Luffy will likely ask where the key to free Loki is, which the guards should immediately begin looking for. However, as this happens, focus is likely to shift back to the party, where Hajrudin and the others will begin wondering where Luffy and co went off to. Some of the Straw Hats may also notice this, especially Sanji and Jinbe who are now the powerhouses of the party group with Luffy and Zoro gone.

As they discuss this, some of the Straw Hats specifically and fans should see another lightning strike hit Aurust Castle. Focus will likely return to Aurust Castle as the Straw Hats who observed this say they have a bad feeling. A brief focus should be given to Luffy and co hearing something from inside the castle as it’s shown that elsewhere, the rest of the Holy Knights have arrived in Elbaph.

