One Piece: Major predictions for chapter 1146 spoilers

With Gunko having confronted Nami and several other members of the Straw Hats, One Piece may see the Straw Hats’ Elbaph Arc fights begin in chapter 1146. It’s also possible that focus will instead shift back to the Underworld, unwinding the late King Harald’s World Government cooperation as his former conspirators assault his country.

Unfortunately, no verifiable spoilers for One Piece chapter 1146 are available as of this article’s writing. It’ll also be some time before fans get this information given that the series’ leaker community typically starts the spoiler process roughly halfway through the issue’s release week. Moreover, spoilers are never guaranteed, and viable to stop coming at any point given their illicit nature.

Thankfully, some aspects of One Piece chapter 1146 can be predicted with a relative level of certainty given the latest events. While a focus on Gunko and the Straw Hats she has confronted is likely, they may not be the only ones fighting her. Fans can also expect Loki’s big reveal on King Harald to begin by this issue’s end, having been teased several chapters ago by now.

One Piece chapter 1146 could see both a major fight and a key flashback begin

One Piece chapter 1146 will likely open up with a continued focus on Gunko as she confronts Nami and the other Straw Hats currently with Colon. Jinbe will likely step in to fight her immediately, unable to do any significant damage but not being pushed around himself either. Nami, Usopp, and Brook should also help out here, telling Colon to stay back so they can protect him given Gunko’s apparent interest in him.

However, Gunko will likely make his way to Colon nevertheless, further commenting on how different he seems to be from the other Elbaphian children. Nami will likely try to attack Gunko on her own here, but take a major hit as a result. Jinbe should step in immediately, but be intercepted by another Holy Knight, likely Saint Shepherd Sommers. As Gunko goes to incapacitate Colon and abduct him, he’ll likely call out for his father in desperation.

On cue, One Piece chapter 1146 should see Scopper Gaban launch an attack at Gunko, forcing her to back away from his son. He’ll likely explain that, as he listened to the three “abnormal voices” he commented on in the last chapter, he realized that Colon was getting closer to them and went to save him. Jinbe and Sommers’ dialogue should then be seen, with each briefly commenting on the others’ strength.

Expand Tweet

Focus should then shift to the Underworld, with Loki now in a much more stable condition. Luffy will likely be pestering him about giving up the information on Shanks, arguing that he already held up his end of the bargain enough. Loki should in turn emphasize he needs to be fully freed, prompting Luffy to order Zoro to do so. However, Hajrudin will likely interrupt, requesting that they wait until he has a chance to speak with Loki further.

Unsurprisingly, he should demand to know what Loki was alluding to with his recent comments on their late father’s murder at Loki’s hands. The Accursed Prince of Elbaph should hesitate and say that Hajrudin may not like what he hears before reluctantly agreeing to tell the truth anyway. The issue should end with this highly anticipated flashback beginning, its final panel likely establishing how far back in time it will initially be set.

