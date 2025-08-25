One Piece may be setting up Zoro’s most personal fight yet (and it won’t be Mihawk)

One Piece has delivered an abundance of fantastic fights, but some of Zoro's most significant battles haven’t been about raw physical strength. Instead, they’ve been tied to the past he carries and the promises that define who he is.

Ad

While fans have long expected his ultimate test to be against Dracule Mihawk, the series seems poised to deliver something far more personal. A battle not against a rival, but one rooted in Zoro's deepest injury and motivation, may finally force him to confront the emotional core that shapes his journey.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and contains spoilers from the One Piece manga.

How the story could be setting up Zoro’s most personal fight yet in One Piece, explained

Zoro's most personal fight could be his final test in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece has always been an epic story, talking about legendary battles grounded by some of the characters going through their most personal struggles. For Roronoa Zoro, much of his journey toward becoming the world's greatest swordsman has revolved around much of that being in surpassing Dracule Mihawk.

Ad

Trending

However, the recent events and long-time threads suggest that a personal fight of Zoro's might not be Mihawk after all. If Oda is setting up Zoro for a fight, it could be against someone who cuts to the very essence of his identity. This would be possible through the bond he shares with Kuina, his friend who defined him as a swordsman.

Kuina inspired Zoro to be a swordsman in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Kuina's death was what propelled Zoro's dream to become greater, not just for himself, but for her. Kuina continues to have an influence on him even in the New World, and One Piece has a long history of reviving past characters and memories better.

Ad

With Thriller Bark already familiarizing fans with the idea of zombies, shadows, and the return of people who were believed dead, it can be predicted that Zoro's old, long-lost rival may return in some twisted form. A battle against Kuina’s shadow, spirit, or revived self would not simply test his swordsmanship, but also his determination to fulfill their shared dream.

Kuina might come back in the story to test Zoro (Image via Toei Animation)

While Mihawk stands as the embodiment of Zoro's aspiration, Kuina stands as the embodiment of his heart. To see her once more would compel him to face whether his power is indeed his own or if it remains attached to the oath he swore as a child.

Ad

Such a fight would not be one of asserting dominance; it would be one of closure and self-development. Zoro would have to fight not to defeat her, but to recognize the weight of his journey and redefine himself as a swordsman.

Eiichiro Oda has a reputation for integrating parallels and emotional weight with One Piece's fights. Giving Zoro that kind of inner conflict would elevate his narrative beyond just wanting to defeat Mihawk.

Ad

It would provide him with an occasion of emotional release as well as maintain a direct connection with the series' themes of legacy and inherited will. Whether by way of shadow, illusion, or symbolic combat, Zoro's most intimate battle may be against the memory of Kuina, and thus one of the soul and not the sword.

Final thoughts

Mihawk might not be Zoro's final test to becoming the Greatest Swordsman in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Zoro's most personal battle in One Piece might not involve advancing his dream through Mihawk, but instead confronting whatever emotional scars established him.

Ad

A battle connected to Kuina would naturally test not only Zoro's physical skills but also his heart. It catalyzes the reconciliation of his swordsmanship with the promise he made to his long-lost friend. What once began as a battle of grief could transform into a celebration of legacy, making it Zoro’s truest test yet.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mudassir Kamran Mudassir Kamran is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda and has over four years of experience covering the anime and manga industry. With a degree in Data Science, he brings analytical precision and structured research to his writing, ensuring factual accuracy and thoughtful insight in every piece.



His passion for anime was sparked by Death Note, whose psychological depth and gripping narrative inspired him to dive deeper into the medium. Over time, Mudassir developed a strong admiration for creators like Isayama sensei, Oda sensei, and Toriyama sensei—praising their visionary storytelling and global influence.



Mudassir maintains high standards in his journalism—cross-referencing Reddit discussions, official updates, and credible sources to provide clear and objective reporting. He respects reader privacy, avoids speculative claims, and strives to maintain a balanced perspective in all his coverage.



Outside the anime world, he enjoys non-fiction books, gaming, and spending time outdoors exploring new places. Know More