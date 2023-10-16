One Piece might be the only Big 3 anime to get a perfect ending (and Oda has already proved why)

In the realm of anime and manga's Big 3, One Piece stands out as the champion when it comes to compelling storytelling and world-building. Although Naruto and Bleach have experienced numerous brilliant moments, it is their conclusions that often leave fans with a lingering sense of disappointment.

With One Piece currently in its Final saga, the question arises: will Oda be able to deliver a perfect ending to his magnum opus? Considering the multitude of events and mysteries he has unraveled in the Final Saga thus far, it's clear that this might be the only series in the Big Three that will get the ending it truly deserves.

Oda's writing signals the potential for One Piece to get the perfect ending it deserves

The overall quality of a series hinges on the satisfaction of its ending, which is why Breaking Bad will forever be a better series than Game of Thrones. Regardless of how remarkable the journey may be, a disappointing destination might lead fans to regret embarking on the journey in the first place.

Hence, prominent anime series like Naruto and Bleach from the Big 3 have drawn considerable criticism for lacking the satisfying conclusions they merited. Similarly, beloved series like Death Note, Psycho Pass, and The Promised Neverland have also grappled with disappointing endings, leaving fans disillusioned.

Therefore, it's natural for fans to express concerns about the last standing member of the Big 3, One Piece, which continues to thrive even after running for more than two decades. The series is currently in its Final Saga, where Eiichiro Oda is slowly unraveling the deeper mysteries of the series and finally setting the stage for a big, grand conclusion to his magnum opus.

The Final Saga begins in the aftermath of the Levely, the Raid on Onigashima, and the destruction of Lulusia Kingdom. This saga sees chaos ensue amongst some of the strongest pirates sailing the sea as Straw Hats arrive at Egghead to meet with Dr. Vegapunk, also known as the Smartest Man in the World.

So far, within the Final Saga of One Piece, we have witnessed Blackbeard triumph over the Heart Pirates, Shanks obliterate the Kid Pirates, Garp face off against his former protege Kuzan to rescue Koby, Luffy defeat Lucci and fight Kizaru. Gorosei Saint Jay Garica Saturn was also seen entering the battlefield, with his Devil Fruit form and power giving fans literal chills.

Moreover, the saga has also introduced the God's Knights, a group of royal guards employed by the World Government who operate in Mary Geoise. This group operates under the Supreme Commander, Saint Figarland Garling. One Piece chapter 1095 has shown that a young Fingarland Garling looks exactly like Shanks.

This recent chapter has also provided fans with Kuma's backstory and a flashback of God Valley. The flashback reveals that the island is the location for a tournament organized by the Celestial Dragons in which they make people from different races fight each other.

Thus, all the pieces are slowly falling into place, with the biggest mysteries in One Piece, such as the God Valley Incident, Shanks' background, and the secrets being kept by the World Government, all slowly unraveling.

Given the remarkable progress Oda has made in the Final Saga, it is evident that he has meticulously planned each storyline in the series and is adeptly executing his creative vision.

In contrast to Naruto's drawn-out Fourth Ninja War, Kaguya's rushed introduction, Bleach's Thousand-Year Blood War and the invincible antagonist Yhwach, it seems like One Piece will feature multiple mighty yet more grounded adversaries, with the key to the solution linked to the long-anticipated One Piece treasure.

What's truly remarkable is that Oda has managed to preserve some of the most profound mysteries even after the series has run for so long. He seems to have intentionally left ample space, preventing himself from getting into a corner.

Hence, this could be the sole member of the Big 3 anime that ultimately delivers a flawless ending, one that not only weaves all the plotlines into a high-stakes finale but also provides fans with the long-awaited satisfaction and answers they've been waiting for all these years.

