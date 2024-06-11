One Piece's Ancient Weapons could have been made for colonization, and this theory explains how

The Ancient Weapons in One Piece took the spotlight after it was revealed that the World Government possessed one of these mass-destruction weapons in chapter 1116. The next chapter will be released on June 17, 2024, and all fans want to know is what powers these weapons wield.

The Ancient Weapon Pluton is located somewhere in Wano, while Princess Shirahoshi is Poseidon and is located in the depths of the sea on Fisherman Island. Finally, Uranus is speculated to be in the possession of the World Government.

The lead to the powers of these weapons could be present in an old anime series that dwelled around weapons of mass destruction. These weapons not only bear a resemblance to each Ancient Weapon, but they also possess destructive powers.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the One Piece manga series and has the author's opinion.

Exploring the true powers of the Ancient Weapons in One Piece

Franky (left) and underwater Wano (right) (Image via Toei Animation & Shueisha)

Ancient Weapon Pluton was the first one to be introduced in the series, during the Arabasta arc. It was speculated to be the strongest warship in the world and the blueprints for a less-strong version were passed down to Franky, which he burned during the Enies Lobby arc.

At the climax of the Arabasta arc, a Poneglyph confirmed that Pluton was present in the Wano Kingdom. Additionally, Kozuki Suriyaki confirmed that the weapon slept somewhere beneath the current Wano.

Ancient Weapon Poseidon is the princess of Fisherman Island, Princess Shirahoshi. She is a normal mermaid meaning that her true powers as the ancient weapon are yet to awaken.

The destruction of the Lulusia Kingdom (Image via Toei Animation)

Ancient Weapon Uranus' whereabouts are yet to be revealed, but in chapter 1116, Vegapunk revealed that the World Government used an Ancient Weapon to destroy the Lulusia Kingdom. Following that, it is speculated that it is in possession of Imu, the Supreme Leader of the World Government. As seen from the destruction of the Lulusia Kingdom, Uranus is also a weapon of mass destruction.

With the powers of none of these weapons assured and only based on speculations, fans have questions about the wonders these Ancient Weapons hold. To help answer this question, this article will dive into the past and explore an anime series that features weapons of mass destruction.

Nadia: The Secret of Blue Water is an original anime series released in the 1990s. The story is centered around as she runs from the Neo Atlantean forces protecting her blue pendant, the Blue Water.

The antagonists, the Neo Atlantean forces, possessed advanced spacearks titled the Noah, all of which served a single purpose, interplanetary colonization. However, they are used against Nadia to capture the Blue Water.

The battleship part of the Red Noah as seen in the anime (Image via Gainax)

There were three kinds of these spacearks. The first was the Red Noah, which is disguised as an island, just like the other two Noah spacearks. However, one part of it broke down and transformed into a ship that possessed powers that could destroy nations. When compared to the Ancient Weapons of One Piece, the Red Noah could be considered similar to Uranus.

As revealed by Vegapunk, the weapon in possession of the World Government (Uranus) used a small part of Mother Flame to destroy the Lulusia Kingdom. This could mean that the rest of Uranus is an island, similar to the Red Noah.

The second is the Blue Noah which is used as a transportation vehicle. It has the same destructive abilities as the Red Noah and like Pluton, it is the most dangerous "warship." This means that it can also be used for transportation and destruction.

Princess Shirahoshi (Poseidon) (Image via Toei Animation)

Lastly, the third one is the Sunken Noah which, as the name suggests, was sunken deep into the ocean. It possessed the ability to travel smoothly underwater, despite being a spaceark, psychic abilities, and transformation abilities.

This could indicate the true powers of Princess Shirahoshi whose true awakening as Poseidon could be her transformation into a weapon that could control the Sea Beasts, through her psychic abilities.

So, like the Noah spacearks, the Ancient Weapons in One Piece could be created for colonization but were used for mass destruction during the Void Century War.

