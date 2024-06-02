Pluton may actually be One Piece's sleeping Ancient Weapon, and this theory explains how

One Piece chapter 1116 confirmed that the World Government has an Ancient Weapon which they used to destroy the Lulusia Kingdom and Mother Flame was just a source of energy for this weapon.

It is speculated that the World Government has the Ancient Weapon Uranus as it is the only one whose current location is unknown. But where the location of the other Ancient Weapons is known, it is not known how they function. Ancient Weapon Poseidon is Princess Shirahoshi and Ancient Weapon Pluton is an advanced warship from the Void Century.

But being a warship doesn't mean that this weapon is strictly a non-living one, which brings us to today's article topic. The Ancient Weapon Pluton could be a whale like Laboon that has been modified into a warship and could be sleeping in the depths of the Wano kingdom.

Trending

Disclaimer: Any opinions expressed in this article solely belong to the author.

One Piece: Exploring the True Nature of Ancient Weapon Pluton

The location of Pluton (Image via Shueisha)

Ancient Weapon Pluton is one of the three ancient weapons passed on from the Void Century by Joyboy. This weapon is a warship that uses highly advanced technology as it from the Void Century which had technological advancements that had no comparison to the current era of the series. The warship was mentioned for the first time during the Arabasta arc by the former warlord Crocodile who asked the King of Arabasta, King Cobra, about its whereabouts. With it having such a vague introduction, fans didn't pay much attention to it.

But it became a key attention of every person during the Water 7 arc of One Piece. During this arc, Tom, the shipwright who fostered Franky and Iceberg, showed his apprentices the blueprints of this ship. Both of them were amazed looking at its designs, as they wondered how someone could build a ship like that.

Tom added that it was the worst battleship of the Grand Line as it could destroy an island in a single shot, similar to a Buster Call which takes a few hours to destroy an island but comprises several ships.

Franky burning the blueprints of Pluton (Image via Toei Animation)

The whereabouts of Pluton were revealed at the end of the Arabasta arc of One Piece as it was revealed to be located in the Wano Kingdom. After meeting Franky, it was revealed that the blueprints Tom revealed to him were of a prototype of Pluton that was passed onto him and needed to be protected.

So, he burned them on sight so that no one could build them. At the climax of the Wano arc, it was revealed that Pluton was located somewhere beneath Wano (in the original Wano). The walls of this Kingdom prevented it from escaping due to which it is still asleep.

The strange thing about this ancient weapon is that where it is termed as an 'object,' it is also said to be 'asleep' underwater, which is a property of living beings. So, what could this ambiguous being of an ancient weapon could be?

To describe this, we first need to look into the series and discover if there exist similar beings to this weapon's description. Surprisingly enough, there is one being that comes to mind and that is a member of the Rumbar Pirates, Laboon.

The inside of Laboon's body (Image via Toei Animation)

Although on the outside he is just a normal blue whale, on the inside, Laboon's whole body is bioengineered by Crocus, as speculated by fans. He was able to hold an immense number of ships inside him and had a set of chambers, and tunnels inside him such that Laboon could be considered a world on its own.

So, similar to Laboon, the Ancient Weapon Pluton could also be a bioengineered whale species that is still asleep in the Wano Kingdom. Laboon could be related to Pluton as the former could also be from the Void Century and the modification done on his body could be the doing of the scientists of the Void Century, instead of Crocus.

Final thoughts

The reaction of Franky and Iceberg on the blueprints of Pluton (Image via Shueisha)

The more you read this theory, the more it grows on you as loose threads connect when an ancient weapon is related to Laboon because they share the same description. The reaction of Franky and Iceberg to the blueprints also makes sense as they were astonished at how someone could modify the body of a living being in such an intricate way.

Related Links