One Piece's great flood may be a result of Imu being immortal, not just him using the Ancient Weapon Uranus

The theory of a great flood in One Piece has been discussed within the fandom for ages. Recently, it was confirmed to be true, with Imu and the Ancient Weapon Uranus being revealed as the main cause behind the rising sea levels. However, many fans believe the entire situation might be the outcome of a war between two entities.

The seas of One Piece remain one of the most mysterious elements of the story. The exact reason behind devil fruits and their powers weakening due to seawater and seastone hasn't been revealed.

However, some theories suggest this might be due to the sea's conscious decision to oppose devil fruits.

One Piece: The Sea and Imu are at War

The One Piece manga recently concluded its Egghead Island arc, with the crew setting sail for Elbaf. While this arc revealed the forms of the Five Elders and Joy Boy's time-capsule haki, which was powerful enough to neutralize all the Five Elders, the revelation of the One Piece world's sinking was the actual highlight event of the arc.

Vegapunk also revealed that the current world consists of scraps of continents that sank into the sea 800 years ago. Although Vegapunk theorized that the Ancient Weapons directly caused the world's sinking, this might only be part of the truth.

The recent occurrence of the sea level rising happened after Imu destroyed Lulusia with a mysterious weapon.

Among the Ancient Weapons Poseidon, Pluton, and Uranus only the former two have been somewhat explored. Uranus's actual appearance and function have not been described or hinted at.

It is possible that Uranus is the weapon Imu used to destroy Lulusia and is the "Mary Geoise's secret treasure," as hinted at by characters like Doflamingo.

While Uranus might need the "Mother Flame" as an energy source, it could also require a secondary attribute. Doflamingo previously mentioned that Law's Ope Ope no Mi and its greatest boon, immortality, are the keys to obtaining Mary Geoise's treasure.

It is possible that operating Uranus requires both an energy source and immortality. It has already been revealed that a Devil Fruit user's weakness to the sea stems from the sea cursing Devil Fruits and their users due to their unnatural status.

Devil Fruits have also been theorized to be manifestations of dreams and desires. Given that immortality has been established as humanity's oldest desire, its manifestation into actual immortality would be regarded as highly unnatural by the sea.

Being immortal might incur the wrath of the sea itself, as immortality would transgress the very laws of nature and life. Imu has already been implied to be immortal, and it is possible that Imu is abusing their immortality to use Uranus, which the sea recognizes as another transgression.

The sea might be consciously raising its levels to wipe out Imu out of wrath. The sinking of the world 800 years ago might also have been an elaborate plan by Imu to exploit the sea's wrath in order to become the ruler of a new world.

The sea, being more mysterious than any other entity or object, has been a topic of intrigue within the fandom for decades. The One Piece story concluded the Egghead Island arc with only Lilith surviving as the last remaining Vegapunk.

The Straw Hat crew is currently heading toward Elbaf, which will be the main setting for the highly anticipated Elbaf arc.

It is possible that Oda will reveal more about the sea and its animosity against Devil Fruit users, given that the entire story is currently in its Final Saga.

