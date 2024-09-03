One Piece's Revolutionary Army could become antagonists in the Elbaf arc, and Dr. Vegapunk is to blame

As One Piece proceeds with the Final Saga, new details about the world inhabited by Monkey D. Luffy have emerged. As the series gears up for its next major arc, the Straw Hats are brimming with excitement as they journey to the island of Giants, Elbaf, where unexpected surprises await them.

A new fan theory suggests that the Straw Hats might soon have to deal with some unforeseen conflicts with the Revolutionary Army. The Revolutionary Army, which is known for being the principal adversaries of the World Government, might now pose a threat to the pirates as well.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

One Piece fan theory speculates an attempt on Luffy's life

Vegapunk as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei)

In One Piece, Vegapunk's message primarily addresses the World Government's possession of an ancient weapon, a catastrophic event that could lead to the entire world sinking into the sea, and the legendary pirate Joy Boy, who waged a great war against what is now known as the World Government.

Trending

However, the fan theory by a Reddit user by the name of u/BlisteringSky suggests that there is more to this message, something that could potentially create a rift between two groups currently seen as natural allies against the World Government.

The two factions in question are the Revolutionary Army and the pirates. According to the theory, after hearing Vegapunk's speech, Dragon, the leader of the Revolutionary Army, will conclude that his group must find the One Piece before the pirates do. This seems to suggest that he will even work against his own son, Luffy. This is because the fate of the entire world hinges on what will be discovered at Laught Tale.

Dragon as seen in the anime (Image via Toei)

Although Dragon has often admired Luffy's accomplishments, their relationship has been distant, and Dragon may not trust Luffy to make the right decisions, given his unpredictable nature and lack of concern for being a hero or a good man.

The Revolutionary Army has already declared war against the World Government, and the situation is getting more and more volatile. On top of that, their chief of staff, Sabo, has discovered a very well-kept secret: there is a shadow ruler who sits on the Empty Throne. To keep this secret strictly under wraps, the World Government is willing to go to extreme lengths, like the complete annihilation of the kingdom of Lulusia.

The fan theory further predicts that the Revolutionary Army will discover, through studying the Poneglyphs, reading Vegapunk's research, or other means, that Luffy's Devil Fruit, the Hito Hito no Mi Model: Nika, is key to tapping into the full potential of the One Piece.

Sabo as seen in the anime (Image via Toei)

Given their goal of saving the world from the World Government's dangerous plans, the Revolutionary Army might determine that Dragon is the only one capable of saving the world. Thus, they will make the difficult decision to acquire Luffy's Devil Fruit, even if it means learning how to do so from the Blackbeard Pirates and killing Luffy in the process. However, this plan is destined to fail.

This fan theory sounds a tad far-fetched, as it is unlikely that Sabo, who is quite level-headed and loves Luffy, would resort to extreme measures like killing his brother, especially after going through the agony of losing Ace. However, the Revolutionary Army might take an interest in One Piece as a competitive rival, rather than an adversary.

The outcome of this race and the true nature of the One Piece remain uncertain. The series might already have scattered hints throughout, which will only become clear in hindsight once the treasure is unveiled. Or it might be something new that completely blows everyone's mind.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback