One Piece: Saint Saturn's insect-like evolution thus far sets up a deadly final form

Saint Saturn has been the spotlight of One Piece for the last few chapters, as fans have high expectations for him as a character. But being one of the Five Elders, Saint Saturn's performance has been lukewarm so far as he is not changing the tides on Egghead Island.

In One Piece chapter 1108, Saturn changes forms and becomes a spider-like creature with a 'strange' look in his eyes, as described by Vinsmoke Sanji. This look has been the talk of the town as fans are wondering what the true powers of this person are.

One theory suggests that Saturn's latest form and 'strange stare' could be linked to an insect with a name similar to his own and to a movie familiar to most fans, offering nostalgic exploration.

Disclaimer: The article contains potential spoilers from the One Piece manga series and might have the author's opinion.

One Piece: Relating Saturn's latest form to the evolution of Saturniidae, an insect

Saturn's new form, as seen in chapter 1108 (Image via Shueisha)

In One Piece chapter 1108, Saint Saturn changed forms after Luffy's Gear 5 transformation started to take over the situation, which increased Vegapunk's survival chances. This form was spider-like, unlike his earlier form, where his body was human-like.

His body was covered with poison, and only his head was that of a human. Sanji looked at him and described the look of Saturn's eyes as 'strange.' What does this form change reveal about Saturn's powers, and what are these powers linked to?

Saturniidae is a moth caterpillar that has a surprising resemblance to the name of Saturn. This moth has an interesting pattern on its wings such that when seen from afar, it looks like its eyes are doing a death stare. Fans have noticed the similarity between Saturn's stare in chapter 1108 and this moth's wing pattern.

The theory further progresses into relating more similarities between Saturn and this insect. The Saturniidae evolves through 5 stages to become an adult moth. These stages of evolution are termed as 'instars.'

In One Piece chapter 1094, Saturn appeared on the surface through a magic circle with a big 'star' on it. Not only this, just like the five instars, '5' was mentioned inside the summoning star of Saturn, which relates these two even more.

During evolution, the Saturniidae go through a stage of 'pupa.' During this phase, the organism encloses itself inside a casing, which is the key reason for relating Saturn to this insect.

Fans speculate that the real form of Saturn could be hiding inside his current seen form and waiting for his evolution to complete. The final stage of evolution for Saturniidae is termed Imago, which translates to 'Imaginal Stage.' Saturn's final form could be a form that could scare fans and be a creepy, imaginative beast.

Imu inside a flower garden, as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The relation of such a big figurine in One Piece is an insect doesn't sit well. But it makes sense, considering how Imu lives in a flower garden, which is home to all kinds of insects.

Fans also speculate that Imu could have been controlling Saturn's form the whole time. It is also speculated that one of the Five Elders could also be Imu's child, which could be revealed in the upcoming chapters.

Imu and the Shin Godzilla

Shin Godzilla is a 2016 film produced by Toho Pictures and directed by Hideaki Anno (the creator of Neon Genesis Evangelion). The movie was the 31st film of the Godzilla franchise and the first movie Eiichiro Oda watched from this franchise, as revealed by his editors.

The stares of monsters in this series resembled the 'strange stare' Saturn displayed in chapter 1108. Eiichiro Oda watched this movie before Egghead Arc started, which could mean that he could have referenced Saturn after this dinosaur.

But doesn't the appearance of Saturn match exactly to the ushi-oni, the Japanese Yokai? Turns out that both Godzilla and ushi-oni originated from Japan and are underwater species. Saturn's devil fruit, if he has one, could be a Zoan that combines the characteristics of these organisms, which could be a mythical creature from some mythology.

