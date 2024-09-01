One Piece showcases Karasu's Devil Fruit powers in episode 1117

Titled Sabo Returns! The Shocking Truth to Be Told!, episode 1117 of the One Piece anime focuses on Sabo’s flashback about the recent events of the Levely. Although it was initially presumed that Sabo had died during the obliteration of Lulusia, he survived by sheer luck, he wasn’t on the island but on a nearby ship when Imu-sama destroyed it.

Upon finally making it to Momoiro Island, Sabo had a prime meeting with Monkey D. Dragon and Emporio Ivankov to inform them about what had happened approximately one month earlier. With royals from all over the One Piece world gathering at Mary Geoise for the Levely, the Revolutionary Army sent Sabo, Morley, Karasu, and Lindbergh to infiltrate and attack the World Government’s Holy Land.

While Lindbergh freed the slaves and Sabo searched for the keys to Bartholomew Kuma’s shackles, Karasu and Morley kept Fujitora and Ryokugyu occupied. They took advantage of the fact that the Admirals were forced to withhold their strength not to destroy Mary Geoise. Interestingly, One Piece episode 1117 reveals the name and nature of Karasu’s Devil Fruit powers, which he uses during the attack on Mary Geoise.

The Revolutionary Army's Karasu uses the Soot-Soot Fruit in One Piece episode 1117

The commander of the Revolutionary Army’s Northern group

Karasu using his Devil Fruit powers (Image via Toei Animation)

Since his introduction in the One Piece series, Karasu has been shown to transform his body into crows to perform various actions. During the two-year timeskip, he used crows to deliver newspapers to his comrades. After the conclusion of the incident in Dressrosa, he appeared with a huge flock of ravens to bring Sabo, Koala, and Hack to the Revolutionary Army’s ship.

At one point, Karasu teamed up with Lindbergh, Morley, and Belo Betty to protect the Lulusia Kingdom from the Peachbeard Pirates. Together, the four commanders of the Revolutionary Army easily overpowered the pirates who had attempted to pillage Lulusia. On the occasion, Karasu used his crows to disarm Peachbeard’s henchmen.

With the Revolutionary Army divided into five groups, each operating in a specific region of the One Piece world, Karasu is the commander of the military’s northern group. Led by Monkey D. Dragon, whose right-hand man is Sabo, the Revolutionary Army directly opposes the World Government, seeking to dismantle the Celestial Dragons’ wicked system once and for all.

The Revolutionary Army members who assaulted Mary Geoise during the Levely (Image via Toei Animation)

Recently, some prominent members of the Revolutionary Army launched an attack on the World Government’s capital city, Mary Geoise. The assault took place about one month before the present One Piece narration, during the latest Levely.

As per Sabo’s report in One Piece episode 1117, the action had three primary objectives: to shatter the emblem of Celestial Dragons as a symbolic declaration of war on the World Government, to destroy Mary Geoise’s food reserves, and to rescue the slaves oppressed in the Holy Land, including former Revolutionary Army member Bartholomew Kuma.

During the turbulent Levely, Karasu made extensive use of his Devil Fruit powers to support his comrades and ensure the completion of the mission. Due to his abilities being allegedly based on crows, most fans believed Karasu to be a Zoan user. However, One Piece episode 1117 revealed a much different truth.

The Soot-Soot Fruit, explained

Karasu demonstrating the powers of the Soot-Soot Fruit (Image via Toei Animation)

Subverting all expectations, One Piece episode 1117 revealed that Karasu’s flocks of ravens are the result of the Soot-Soot Fruit, an unknown type of Devil Fruit that allows him to create and manipulate soot, i.e., the carbon particles resulting from the incomplete combustion of organic matter.

It remains unconfirmed whether the Soot-Soot Fruit is a Paramecia or a Logia, but there are good reasons to believe that it falls into the latter category. First, Karasu can turn his body into soot and make attacks pass through it, much like Logia users typically do. Also, soot is a natural matter, and Logia-type Devil Fruits grant the power of natural elements.

However, unlike ice, fire, lightning, and all the other elements that exist in natural, pure forms, soot is a byproduct. Taking this into account, it’s possible that the Soot-Soot Fruit is not a Logia but a Special Paramecia, just like Charlotte Katakuri’s Mochi-Mochi Fruit. Essentially, a Special Paramecia is a Logia in everything but the name.

Karasu performing Obeli-Soots (Image via Toei Animation)

By compressing the soot he generates, Karasu can dissolve his body into separate pieces shaped like crows, which he uses to float in the air, fly at high speeds, and carry objects. His control over soot is such that he can use each individual crow to communicate with other people. Depending on the situation, Karasu can change the soot's shape and hardness as he pleases.

During the assault on Mary Geoise, a Celestial Dragon tried to kill his slave, but Karasu saved the latter by using the Soot-Soot Fruit to steal the noble’s firearm. When the Celestial Dragon’s bodyguards opened fire on Karasu, the Revolutionary Army officer turned his whole body into soot, allowing the shots to pass through him harmlessly.

Fujitora neutralizing Karasu's attack (Image via Toei Animation)

He then performed a technique named Obeli-Soots. While still transformed into soot, Karasu moved past the bodyguards and spread soot among them. Moments later, the substance took the form of thin and yet hard spikes that pierced Karasu’s opponents, sending them flying upwards.

Later, as Lindbergh began to free the slaves, Karasu attacked Admiral Fujitora, trying to prevent the Marine officer from interfering with the action. Meanwhile, Morley kept Admiral Ryokugyu busy.

This time, Karasu used a move called Crow Soul Lotus to form highly compressed soot into a flock of crows, which he sent to swarm Fujitora. However, despite the overwhelming number of crows, as well as their speed, the Admiral was able to defend himself with relative ease, deflecting the attack with his Yakuza Kasen sword.

