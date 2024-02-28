One Piece: What is Shiki's Devil Fruit? His powers and abilities, explained

One Piece is a series known for its massive world-building and Shiki is a good example of that, being part of the story, albeit not as prominent despite his feats throughout the manga. He is confirmed to be the first person to escape from Impel Down and is canon to the story, although his main spotlight in the franchise was the film Strong World, which, ironically enough, is not canon.

Considering that he is the first man to escape from Impel Down and is confirmed to be a former member of the Rocks Pirates crew, one of the most mysterious crews in One Piece, so a lot of people want to know more about him. And that includes explaining his Devil Fruit, Fuwa Fuwa no Mi, which has a very interesting power within the series' world-building.

Explaining how Shiki's Devil Fruit works in the One Piece series

Shiki has the Devil Fruit called Fuwa Fuwa no Mi and is a Paramecia-type that allows him to levitate things that are not alive. This means that Shiki can make objects levitate but can't do it on living things, which is a plot point in the Strong World film and can only make himself levitate.

That ability can only be canceled when he decides to do so or when he is left unconscious. The full range of this ability is quite notorious since Shiki was able to even make entire islands levitate, thus showcasing how powerful he can be, which makes sense considering his position as a former member of the Rocks Pirates crew and how he managed to escape from Impel Down.

Shiki also has a very versatile use of this ability, making him one of the smartest Devil Fruit users in One Piece, since he can even go as far as capturing people inside the water he made levitate, for example. He has a considerable degree of expertise with this power and has been able to even manipulate the objects he made levitate, thus turning into a very resourceful ability.

Shiki being canon in the story or not

Shiki as seen in the One Piece Film: Strong World (Image via Toei Animation)

There is no denying that Shiki holds a very peculiar position in the One Piece canon since the character made his debut in chapter 530 of the manga and was later shown in chapter 0, which was a special one-shot that worked as a companion piece to the Strong World film. Those two chapters introduced Shiki as a former Rocks Pirates member and a memorable battle he had with the King of the Pirates, Gol D. Roger.

All of this should suggest that the movie itself is canon, as well as Shiki's plan of ruling the world with special monsters he created, but there are inconsistencies, such as Luffy defeating, without any Haki, a pirate who went toe-to-toe with Roger. However, if the film is non-canon, then that means there is no confirmation of Shiki's whereabouts and where he is at the moment.

Considering that series author Eiichiro Oda wrote the plot for Strong World, there is a chance that the movie could have happened in canon since it fits quite well between the Thriller Bark and Sabaody arcs. However, then Luffy's victory over Shiki should be worthy of criticism since it doesn't make sense within the manga's continuity, which tends to be one of Oda's biggest virtues as a writer.

Final thoughts

