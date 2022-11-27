One Piece: Will Vegapunk survive the Egghead arc?

One Piece manga readers wonder if Vegapunk will meet his end in the Egghead arc. After 16 years of hype-worthy anticipation, the scientist finally made his long-awaited debut in the recent manga chapters. Vegapunk is known as the smartest man in the world for a reason. With the power of the Nomi Nomi no Mi, he can store infinite knowledge inside his brain.

Despite his scientific advancements being a major boon for the Marines, the World Government has arrived at the conclusion that he knows too much. CP0 agents are currently tasked with taking him out. His chances of survival depend on a few different factors in One Piece.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views. It will also contain One Piece manga spoilers. All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

Vegapunk's survival in One Piece past the Egghead arc is a definite possibility

Why do readers question Vegapunk's survival?

𝑶𝑵𝑬 𝑷𝑰𝑬𝑪𝑬 𝑺𝑷𝑶𝑰𝑳𝑬𝑹 @OP_NEWS2022 #ONEPIECE1066



SPOILER BY ETENBOBY:



"Vegapunk mentioned the War between the Ancient Kingdom and the 20 Nations that happened in the Void Century." SPOILER BY ETENBOBY:"Vegapunk mentioned the War between the Ancient Kingdom and the 20 Nations that happened in the Void Century." #ONEPIECE1066SPOILER BY ETENBOBY:"Vegapunk mentioned the War between the Ancient Kingdom and the 20 Nations that happened in the Void Century."

Simply put, Vegapunk knows too much about the Ancient Kingdom, based on his readings from the lost books of the Ohara scholars. The One Piece treasure is likely rooted in the kingdom's very history. His death would ensure that it wouldn't be spoiled in any way.

Imu-sama will be a major threat to deal with

Amir @PEAKFlCTION The real question is whether Imu is wiping islands himself or with Uranus? Uranus is an ancient weapon named after a sky diety so i could see him potentially using Uranus to do this #ONEPIECE1060 The real question is whether Imu is wiping islands himself or with Uranus? Uranus is an ancient weapon named after a sky diety so i could see him potentially using Uranus to do this #ONEPIECE1060 https://t.co/Pp55xA4xKI

The real Vegapunk is currently surrounded by Luffy and Jinbe, while the remaining bodies are with the other Straw Hats. Rob Lucci is not going to have an easy time going after the scientist. However, since the World Government ordered the hit, they may have a contingency plan if the mission fails.

Back in One Piece Chapter 1060, Imu-sama was shown obliterating the Lulusia Kingdom with a very powerful sky weapon. Keep in mind that the weapon was introduced near the beginning of the Egghead arc. This hints at a scary possibility that Eiichiro Oda is going to have some use for it at the very end.

The CP0 agents won't be the main obstacle to Vegapunk. It's going to be Imu-sama and their ability to destroy islands. There is no point in discussing his survival without figuring out a way to deal with it. Assuming he can anticipate the attack somehow, Vegapunk does have a few escape routes.

How would Vegapunk escape Imu-sama's attack?

Dovah @DPR165 @ocikolo @ChilStellar @OP_NEWS2022 I have a theory kuma right now is trying to get to egghead sub consciously and may either use his fruit unwillingly to send everyone trying to stop him to egghead either using like a new ability we haven’t seen or his awakening resulting in the revo and straw hats meeting @ocikolo @ChilStellar @OP_NEWS2022 I have a theory kuma right now is trying to get to egghead sub consciously and may either use his fruit unwillingly to send everyone trying to stop him to egghead either using like a new ability we haven’t seen or his awakening resulting in the revo and straw hats meeting https://t.co/NuxoIFgjrT

Given his scientific level of expertise, Vegapunk could always have a teleportation machine somewhere on the island. Of course, that might seem like a lazy cop-out for the One Piece series. There is another way to dodge Imu-sama's attack, but it involves a heartbreaking sacrifice.

Bartholomew Kuma is likely making his way to Egghead right now, based on the cliffhanger ending for One Piece Chapter 1067. Vegapunk was responsible for Kuma turning into a mindless weapon, so it's possible that he used a fail-safe to ensure that Kuma regains his free will.

If all the pieces fall into place, Kuma could use the powers of the Nikyu Nikyu no Mi to save everybody on the island. Assuming they are docked on the Thousand Sunny, he would simply repel the ship away before Imu-sama's attack hits Egghead. It's only a conjecture, but this would ensure Vegapunk's survival in the relevant arc.

Of course, even if the real Vegapunk were to die, he would still have six different bodies to carry out his will. Back in One Piece Chapter 1062, Rob Lucci mentioned that all of them need to be eliminated, or CP0's mission will be a failure.

It should also be mentioned that Punk Records holds most of Vegapunk's knowledge. Assuming those parts of his brain get destroyed, there would be no reason for Oda to kill off Vegapunk for knowing too much. He only needs to lose the memories of the deeper lore that can be explained later.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

Poll : 0 votes