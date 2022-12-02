One Piece: Yamato cosplay gets it right down to every little detail

In the One Piece anime, where the Straw Hats are fighting against the captain of the Animal Kingdom Pirates, Kaido, fans have seen his son, Yamato, align himself with Luffy. As a result, there has been a lot of action between Yamato and Kaido in the past few episodes.

Reddit user u/Ribaibu, a full-time cosplayer, model, and streamer, posted her Yamato cosplay a few hours ago. She immediately received praise from One Piece fans in her comment section. The reason for this is obviously the attention to detail showcased in designing the look.

One Piece episode 1043 is set to be released in Japan on December 4, 2022, so now is as good a time as any to show support for the valiant warrior who is fighting the evil Kaido.

The impeccable Yamato cosplay by Reddit user u/Ribaibu on the One Piece subreddit

Yamato cosplay (Image via Redditor u/Ribaibu)

To say that the cosplayer u/Ribaibu nails every detail in her Yamato cosplay would be an understatement. The Reddit user has worked hard to create one of the most accurate representations of the character's appearance.

Yamato's white hair with green and blue highlights near the ends, red and orange gradient horns, and orange eyes are all perfectly replicated by the cosplayer. If that is not enough, her outfit matches Yamato's sleeveless white top with diamond shapes and blue colored squiggles on both sides, red hakama pants, and purple and white nio dasuki. She is even seen holding Yamato's iconic kanabo in the photo.

The cosplayer also expressed a desire to cosplay as Yamato at a convention, but traveling with all of the props she has made is not an option. Instead, she decided to set up a studio and settle for a photoshoot.

She also left comments thanking everyone and explaining that the studs on the club are made of foam and that she hopes to share more images from the photoshoot in the future.

Who is Yamato from One Piece?

Yamato as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Yamato is the son of Kaido in the One Piece series. While he was born a female, Yamato grew up idolizing the legendary samurai Kozuki Oden, and chose to become like him, thus identifying as a male. He endured many of Kaido's tortures and was imprisoned, but he refused to abandon his ideals.

He turned down Kaido's repeated offers to side with him and help him rule Wano in a recent episode of One Piece. Instead, he intends to protect and liberate everyone from his father's evil reign.

Yamato has many fans, not only for his cheerful demeanor and combat prowess, but also for his beliefs and selflessness. Manga readers speculated that he would join the Straw Hat Pirates, but this never happened.

As one of One Piece's few queer characters, fan reactions was initially divided, with many misgendering the character. Oda, on the other hand, has been steadfast in his stance on Yamato's gender identity. At the end of the day, he is universally adored.

Cosplay is one of the most artistic ways to express one's affection for a character and support for a series. Cosplayers must be both creative and skilled in order to bring people to life from the pages of a manga or the frames of an anime. So seeing cosplayers like u/Ribaibu who put in so much effort and tastefully recreate a character's appearance is always a treat.

