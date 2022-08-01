One Punch Man: An evil Saitama could be on his way

Off late, One Punch Man has been coming up with certain multidimensional and parallel universe theories that could potentially explain the course that the series will follow. The past few chapters had a ton of action, and there were certain elements that seemed to have shocked the entire fan base.

Even though it was surface level, fans also got a glimpse of Blast’s abilities when he attempted to neutralize Garou. What followed after that seems to have confirmed the fact that One Punch Man is exploring alternate universes and fans believe that there could be another version of Saitama that is evil.

However, it is important to note that this article merely explores fan theories and the existence of another Saitama has not been confirmed yet.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the latest manga chapters. All external media belongs to their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

One Punch Man fan theories suggest the existence of an evil Saitama

In the latest One Punch Man chapters, fans witnessed Saitama being able to travel back in time. The series also gave us a glimpse of some of Blast’s comrades that engage in intergalactic and multidimensional fights. This was enough evidence to show that the series has expanded its universe and is willing to explore certain advanced concepts like parallel universes.

The way God has been hyped in the series, led to fans believing that he could be the main antagonist of the series that heroes must vanquish in order to protect all of humanity.

However, there is little to no information available to fans since God as a character hasn’t been explored properly. But fans believe that he is someone who is capable of raising an entire army by having a binding contract and giving them ridiculous amounts of power.

There is a possibility that Saitama from a parallel universe could seek God’s powers and become an evil being. If Saitama from a parallel universe is subjected to a full impartation of God’s powers, he could be just as strong as the Saitama that we know and love.

According to fan theories, God must have intervened when Saitama was continuing his training and it was at that time that he received God’s powers. If this is the case, he could draw out Saitama’s true powers and finally challenge the Caped Baldy, something every One Punch Man fan wants to witness.

However, the reason why Saitama in the current universe would win is because of his limitless potential that he achieved from completing his training. However, Evil Saitama could be one of the biggest threats that the Caped Baldy can face in the future.

The reason why God could bring out an evil Saitama from another dimension could be due to the fact that this entity witnessed the fight that took place between Garou and Saitama.

Since Garou can travel back in time, there is no doubt that God has the potential to do so, and could enter the same timeline that Saitama came to in order to defeat Garou.

If God decided to do something like that, it would force Saitama, Blast, and his comrades to team up in an all-out war against God. However, fans must patiently wait until One Punch Man confirms this theory.

