One Punch Man chapter 169: Does Genos' new knowledge interfere with the timeline

After reading chapter 169 of One Punch Man, fans seem to have some questions that need answers. There wasn’t much action in the latest chapter, but it concluded the fight satisfactorily. The chapter focused on the interactions between heroes since the fight was done and the heroes were saved.

In one of these conversations, Genos reveals an interesting bit of information that seems to have gone far beyond Saitama’s level of understanding. Now the obvious question that fans have in mind is related to Genos’ knowledge about time traveling abilities and the possibility of it affecting the current timeline.

Let’s look at the conversation that took place between Saitama and Genos in chapter 169 and understand how it could impact the current timeline.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Punch Man manga. All external media belongs to their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

One Punch Man: Will Genos divulge Saitama’s time traveling abilities to the Heroes Association, and will it impact the current timeline?

In chapter 169, Genos and Saitama were having a conversation when Saitama gave the cyborg his core from the alternate timeline. When he connected the second core with a subconnector, all the memories from the alternate timeline were accessible to Genos. He then realized that his master actually traveled back in time to save all the heroes and Tareo from Garou just before he became the epitome of Absolute Evil.

Zephyr (CR: Match made in heaven) @Itachi070105 #onepunchman169 #OPM169 Saitama holding Geno's torso and glaring at the sight of the war ruckus. The art was dope as usual expected by Murata sensei. It's funny how Genos says "I'll explain it in short" and explain a whole para #Saitama the new chapter cover is soo beautifulSaitama holding Geno's torso and glaring at the sight of the war ruckus. The art was dope as usual expected by Murata sensei. It's funny how Genos says "I'll explain it in short" and explain a whole para #onepunchman169 #OPM169 #Saitama the new chapter cover is soo beautiful ❤️ Saitama holding Geno's torso and glaring at the sight of the war ruckus. The art was dope as usual expected by Murata sensei. It's funny how Genos says "I'll explain it in short" and explain a whole para😂 https://t.co/SSajAhYWcb

Genos tried explaining the time traveling ability to Saitama, which the latter didn’t understand at all. Another thing that shocked the fanbase was how Saitama forgot that he traveled back in time in the first place. If this is the case, then Genos becomes the only one to know about the time traveling abilities. In chapter 169 of One Punch Man, he admitted that he would tell people about his master’s abilities. But if Genos does this, would it really affect the current timeline? And if so, how?

One Punch Man fans will mostly agree to the fact that it will not affect the current timeline. Even if Genos tells people about Saitama’s time traveling abilities, people will most likely not believe him. In addition to this, Saitama himself forgot about it. Given how this series is written, it’s best not to think too much about any concept because, ultimately, it is a gag manga. As such, Saitama is considered as the strongest character capable of beating anyone with one punch. Giving him the ability to travel back in time would make him a broken character, which he already was.

If we look at time traveling in One Punch Man, it was probably a plot device to ensure that Saitama could save all the heroes. Saitama never needed it to beat Garou because he was leagues above him, but the Caped Baldy had to save Genos and all the heroes who were dead because of Garou’s intense radiation. Therefore, it is unlikely that the power will be a part of Saitama’s arsenal. Since it isn’t a move that he might use again, and people will most likely not believe Genos, it is unlikely that the current timeline will be affected by this.

Ablur @Ablurman @TheSenorFranky I don't like that Saitama and Garou forgot everything. @TheSenorFranky I don't like that Saitama and Garou forgot everything.

Either that or Genos might not even divulge this information. But whatever might be the case, the current timeline will most likely not be affected by the information that is accessible to Genos. As the article explores the possible ways the plot could progress, fans are urged to take this information with a grain of salt.

