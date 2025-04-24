One Punch Man chapter 202 redraw: Empty Void breaks free from God's control

With the release of One Punch Man chapter 202 redraw, the manga resumed the Ninjas Arc. However, unlike the previous two renditions, which saw Empty Void fight Flashy Flash, Speed-o'-Sound Sonic, and Blast, the former Ninja Village leader broke out of God's control, introducing fans to new developments.

In the previous chapter, Blast took Flashy Flash, Speed-o'-Sound Sonic, and the Heavenly Ninja Party to Sonic's hideout, where Saitama had already defeated Empty Void. Right after everyone questioned the developments, two monsters emerged from the sky. Surprisingly, Overgrown Rover was the first to respond to their attack.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga.

One Punch Man chapter 202 redraw: Blast sends back the Divine Beasts

Saitama as seen in One Punch Man chapter 202 redraw (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 202 redraw, titled Divine Beasts, picks up where the previous chapter left off. S-Class Rank 1 Hero Blast described the monsters as Divine Beasts, which were God's Guardian Beasts, pretty much their pets. Both Divine Beasts were of Dragon Level threat or higher and were named "Genbu" and "Byakko."

One Punch Man chapter 202 redraw saw Saitama take flight to punch the divine beasts. He was angry at them for threatening his pet. Just then, he got distracted by the smoke that came out of the Empty Void-shaped crater. Blast, who was standing beside the crater, was immediately reminded of when Garou broke out of his monsterization.

Empty Void as seen in One Punch Man chapter 202 redraw (Image via Shueisha)

Soon after, Empty Void pounced out of the crater and attacked the two Divine Beasts using his Dimension Slash. Blast followed that attack with his Giga-Gravity Blow to push the beasts towards the crack that formed in the sky. Just as it seemed like the two beasts were headed out of the crack, Blast used his powers to shut the tear that appeared in the sky.

Right after, Empty Void landed on the ground. However, he was no longer a monster, as God's control had seemingly worn off. This was evident from how his monsterized face cracked open to reveal his human face. While Blast was delighted to see his former partner's face again, the Heavenly Ninja Party members were shocked to see their master's real face for the first time.

Blast and Empty Void as seen in One Punch Man chapter 202 redraw (Image via Shueisha)

Amidst this, Saitama also landed on the ground with Overgrown Rover. After seeing what happened, he thought it was appropriate to leave the Divine Beasts to people who were used to handling them. Additionally, he asked Overgrown Rover not to bark at others.

Final thoughts

One Punch Man chapter 202 redraw saw the effects of God's monsterization wearing off from Empty Void. While this was a welcome development, no such thing had occurred in the story arc's previous renditions, leaving fans excited for what was to come.

